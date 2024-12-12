HT Auto
2025 Tvs Ronin To Launch In January: What Has Changed?

2025 TVS Ronin to launch soon: What has changed?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Dec 2024, 09:23 AM
  • TVS Ronin is equipped with a 225 cc engine that delivers 20 bhp and 19 Nm of torque. This powertrain is paired with a 5-speed transmission.
2025 TVS Ronin does not get any changes to its engine.

2025 TVS Ronin made its debut at MotoSoul in Vagator, Goa. The Ronin 225 was launched by the homegrown manufacturer as a neo-retro motorcycle that will be competing against the likes of 350 cc motorcycles from Royal Enfield and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India. Here are all the changes Ronin will get in the updated version.

What are the colour changes to the 2025 TVS Ronin?

TVS Motor Company showcased the 2025 Ronin Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember colour schemes. These new colours will replace the existing Delta Blue and Stargaze Black. Other colours on offer will be Down Orange, Galactic Grey, Nimbus Grey, Magma Red and Midnight Blue.

Tvs Ronin (HT Auto photo)
TVS Ronin
Engine Icon225.9 cc Mileage Icon42.95 kmpl
Are the variants of the 2025 TVS Ronin updated?

Yes, the 2025 TVS Ronin will now come with a dual-channel anti-lock braking system from the mid-variant onwards. Earlier, the dual-channel anti-lock braking system was offered only on the top-end variants. The base variant will continue to come with a single-channel anti-lock braking system.

What are the prices of the 2025 TVS Ronin?

As of now, TVS has not revealed the prices of the new Ronin. The motorcycle will be launched in January 2025 and that is when we will get to know the prices of the updated model. The current Ronin is priced between 1.35 lakh and 1.73 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

(Read more: MotoSoul 2024: TVS unveils new 300 cc engine with 35 bhp. Check details)

Are there any mechanical changes to the 2025 TVS Ronin?

There are no mechanical changes to the hardware of the 2025 TVS Ronin. It continues to come with a 225 cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 20 bhp of max power at 7,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 19.93 Nm at 3,750 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Does TVS offer any features with the 2025 TVS Ronin?

TVS Motor Company is known to pack their two-wheelers with load of features and the Ronin is no different. It comes with a digital instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity. There are also ABS modes, Glide Through Traffic that prevent the engine from stalling at low speeds and adjustable levers. Apart from this, there is also all LED lighting, a side stand cut-off sensor and a silent starter.

First Published Date: 12 Dec 2024, 09:05 AM IST
