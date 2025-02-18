2025 TVS Ronin launched at 1.35 lakh. Here's what's new

2025 TVS Ronin has been launched at ₹1.35 lakh ex-showroom. The motorcycle gets new colour schemes for 2025. The motorcycle first made its debut at MotoSoul in Vagator last year. The neo retro model goes against the likes of 350 cc motorcycles from Royal Enfield and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

What is updated with the 2025 TVS Ronin?

The 2025 TVS Ronin will now feature a dual-channel anti-lock braking system starting from the mid-variant level. Previously, this advanced braking system was exclusively available on the top-tier variants. The base variant will still be equipped with a single-channel anti-lock braking system.

What are the prices of the 2025 TVS Ronin?

The price of the 2025 TVS Ronin starts at ₹1.35 lakh and the mid-variant with dual-channel ABS is priced at ₹1.59 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

What powers the 2025 TVS Ronin?

There are no mechanical changes to the hardware of the 2025 TVS Ronin. It continues to come with a 225 cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 20 bhp of max power at 7,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 19.93 Nm at 3,750 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

What are the features of the 2025 TVS Ronin?

TVS Motor Company is recognized for equipping their two-wheelers with an abundance of features, and the Ronin exemplifies this commitment. It is equipped with a digital instrument cluster that offers Bluetooth connectivity. Additionally, it features ABS modes, a Glide Through Traffic function that prevents engine stalling at low speeds, and adjustable levers. Furthermore, the Ronin includes all-LED lighting, a side stand cut-off sensor, and a silent starter.

What are the colour options of the 2025 TVS Ronin?

TVS Motor Company has unveiled the 2025 Ronin in the new colour options of Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember. These fresh hues will take the place of the current Delta Blue and Stargaze Black. Additionally, the available colour palette will include Down Orange, Galactic Grey, Nimbus Grey, Magma Red, and Midnight Blue.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS RONIN has redefined modern-retro motorcycling in the country and continues to embody the essence of #Unscripted motorcycling, empowering riders to explore unchartered paths with confidence and style. With the 2025 edition, we bring in a new palette of striking colours along with upgraded safety features and are excited to bring this refreshed model to our customers and look forward to their enthusiastic response as they experience the next chapter of the TVS RONIN's journey."

