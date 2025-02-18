HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2025 Tvs Ronin Launched At 1.35 Lakh. Here's What's New

2025 TVS Ronin launched at 1.35 lakh. Here's what's new

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 18 Feb 2025, 13:38 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The TVS Ronin features a 225 cc engine that produces 20 bhp and 19 Nm of torque. This engine is coupled with a 5-speed transmission system.
2025 TVS Ronin will be offered in three colour options.
2025 TVS Ronin will be offered in three colour options.

2025 TVS Ronin has been launched at 1.35 lakh ex-showroom. The motorcycle gets new colour schemes for 2025. The motorcycle first made its debut at MotoSoul in Vagator last year. The neo retro model goes against the likes of 350 cc motorcycles from Royal Enfield and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

What is updated with the 2025 TVS Ronin?

The 2025 TVS Ronin will now feature a dual-channel anti-lock braking system starting from the mid-variant level. Previously, this advanced braking system was exclusively available on the top-tier variants. The base variant will still be equipped with a single-channel anti-lock braking system.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Tvs Ronin (HT Auto photo)
TVS Ronin
Engine Icon225.9 cc Mileage Icon42.95 kmpl
₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Xl100 (HT Auto photo)
TVS XL100
Engine Icon99.7 cc Mileage Icon65 kmpl
₹45,999
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Fiero 125 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
TVS Fiero 125
Engine Icon125 cc Mileage Icon67.0 kmpl
₹80,000
Alert Me When Launched
Tvs Ntorq 125 (HT Auto photo)
TVS NTORQ 125
Engine Icon124.8 cc Mileage Icon47 kmpl
₹86,841
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Jupiter 110 (HT Auto photo)
TVS Jupiter 110
Engine Icon 113.3 cc Mileage Icon48 kmpl
₹74,691
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Rtx 300 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
TVS RTX 300
Engine Icon299 cc
₹ 2.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

(Read more: MotoSoul 2024: TVS unveils new 300 cc engine with 35 bhp. Check details)

What are the prices of the 2025 TVS Ronin?

The price of the 2025 TVS Ronin starts at 1.35 lakh and the mid-variant with dual-channel ABS is priced at 1.59 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

What powers the 2025 TVS Ronin?

There are no mechanical changes to the hardware of the 2025 TVS Ronin. It continues to come with a 225 cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 20 bhp of max power at 7,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 19.93 Nm at 3,750 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

What are the features of the 2025 TVS Ronin?

TVS Motor Company is recognized for equipping their two-wheelers with an abundance of features, and the Ronin exemplifies this commitment. It is equipped with a digital instrument cluster that offers Bluetooth connectivity. Additionally, it features ABS modes, a Glide Through Traffic function that prevents engine stalling at low speeds, and adjustable levers. Furthermore, the Ronin includes all-LED lighting, a side stand cut-off sensor, and a silent starter.

2025 TVS Ronin
2025 TVS Ronin does not get any changes to its engine.
2025 TVS Ronin
2025 TVS Ronin does not get any changes to its engine.

What are the colour options of the 2025 TVS Ronin?

TVS Motor Company has unveiled the 2025 Ronin in the new colour options of Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember. These fresh hues will take the place of the current Delta Blue and Stargaze Black. Additionally, the available colour palette will include Down Orange, Galactic Grey, Nimbus Grey, Magma Red, and Midnight Blue.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS RONIN has redefined modern-retro motorcycling in the country and continues to embody the essence of #Unscripted motorcycling, empowering riders to explore unchartered paths with confidence and style. With the 2025 edition, we bring in a new palette of striking colours along with upgraded safety features and are excited to bring this refreshed model to our customers and look forward to their enthusiastic response as they experience the next chapter of the TVS RONIN's journey."

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 18 Feb 2025, 12:32 PM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor Company Ronin

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.