2025 TVS NTorq 125 Super Squad Edition teased ahead of launch

TVS Motor Company has dropped the teaser for the new NTorq 125 Super Squad edition on its social media handles. The TVS NTorq 125 Super Squad Edition has been on sale for a while now and features a superhero-themed livery inspired by Marvel characters. The previous iterations saw special livery inspired by superheroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Spider-Man, and Black Panther. It needs to be seen which new characters the brand introduces this year.

2025 TVS NTorq 125 Super Squad Edition: What To Expect?

The 2025 TVS NTorq 125 Super Squad Edition will be largely restricted to the new livery. Expect the same hardware to be carried over, with power coming from the 124.8 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 9.38 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.6 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a CVT automatic. Telescopic forks handle the suspension at the front, while a single shock does duty at the rear. Braking performance is achieved by a single disc at the front and a drum brake at the rear, utilising combi-braking. A tubular type underbone frame underpins the model and rides on 12-inch wheels at both ends.

The current TVS NTorq Super Squad Edition gets Spider-Man, Thor, and Captain America themed livery

The scooter employs a tubular type underbone frame that is suspended by a telescopic fork and a monoshock. The scooter rides on 12-inch wheels at both ends, while braking is taken care of by a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear.

2025 TVS NTorq 125: Prices

The TVS NTorq 125 Super Squad Edition will take on offerings like the Hero Xoom 125, Suzuki Avenis 125, Yamaha RayZR 125, and the updated Aprilia SR 125. The NTorq range is currently priced between ₹87,542 and ₹1.07 lakh. The Super Squad Edition is priced at ₹98,117 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

