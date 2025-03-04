2025 TVS Jupiter 110 launched with OBD2 compliance, prices start at 76,691

TVS Motor Company has launched 2025 Jupiter 110 in the Indian market. The prices start at ₹76,691 ex-showroom. For 2025, the only change that the Jupiter 110 gets is that it complies with OBD2 now. The company says that they will complete the transition of its entire portfolio to OBD-2B standards, before the end of March 2025.

What is OBD2 compliance?

The range of vehicles compliant with OBD-2B has undergone substantial advancements in sensor technology and onboard capabilities. OBD-2B utilizes sensors that gather data regarding throttle response, air-fuel mixture, engine temperature, fuel volume, and engine speed. The onboard Engine Control Unit (ECU) performs real-time analysis of this data against pre-set parameters for effective monitoring. This onboard intelligence allows the vehicles to operate in a clean and environmentally friendly manner throughout their lifespan, while also improving durability.

What powers the TVS Jupiter 110?

Last year, TVS updated the engine of the Jupiter 110. It is a 113.3 cc air-cooled engine that incorporates fuel injection technology. This engine produces a peak power of 7.91 bhp at 5,000 rpm and offers a torque of 9.2 Nm at the same engine speed. While it continues to utilize a CVT automatic transmission, it now features an electric assist that boosts the torque output to 9.8 Nm. This enhancement is particularly advantageous for initial acceleration and overtaking maneuvers. The Jupiter 110 can reach a maximum speed of 82 km/h.

There is a new digital instrument cluster on offer. It comes with SmartXonnect with Bluetooth and application support as well. A few of the features on offer are the find me feature, distance to empty and average and real-time fuel economy.

What are the colours of the TVS Jupiter 110?

TVS offers the Jupiter 110 in Dawn Blue Matte, Galactic Copper Matte, Titanium Grey Matte, Starlight Blue Gloss, Lunar White Gloss, and Meteor Red Gloss colour schemes.

What are the features of the TVS Jupiter 110?

TVS Motor Company is esteemed for integrating a variety of features into its offerings, and the new Jupiter 110 serves as a prime example of this dedication. This model boasts underseat storage that can hold two helmets, a USB port for charging mobile devices, an external fuel filler cap, and LED lighting. Furthermore, it includes a modern digital instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity and various applications. TVS has also launched an Emergency Stop Signal, automatic turn indicators, a distance-to-empty indicator, voice command capabilities, hazard lamps, and follow-me headlamps.

