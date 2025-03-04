2025 TVS Jupiter 110: Here's what the updated scooter features

TVS Motor Company has introduced the 2025 Jupiter 110 in India with prices starting at ₹76,691 (ex-showroom). The TVS Jupiter competes with other 110cc scooters in the market, such as the Honda Activa and the Hero Xoom. While the new Jupiter remains largely unchanged from the previous model, it now complies with the latest OBD-2B emission norms. Here are the five key highlights of the updated Jupiter 110:

1 OBD-2B compliant The major update for 2025 is that the TVS Jupiter 110 is now OBD-2B compliant. This advanced onboard diagnostics system constantly monitors various engine parameters, including throttle response, air-fuel mixture, and engine temperature, ensuring better efficiency and reduced emissions. This upgrade aligns with TVS’s commitment to making its entire portfolio OBD-2B compliant before March 2025.

2 Performance The Jupiter 110 continues to be powered by a 113.3cc air-cooled, fuel-injected engine producing 7.91 bhp and 9.2 Nm of torque. Additionally, it features TVS’s iGO Assist technology, which provides an extra torque boost (up to 9.8 Nm) during initial acceleration and overtaking. This enhancement improves rideability, making it easier to navigate city traffic.

3 Digital console with Bluetooth The new Jupiter 110 boasts a modern digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity via SmartXonnect. This system enables turn-by-turn navigation, voice commands, call and SMS alerts, distance-to-empty readings, and average fuel economy data. While the SmartXonnect feature faced some connectivity issues during testing, it remains a valuable addition for tech-savvy riders.

5 Design and colour options The updated Jupiter 110 retains its modern design, featuring LED lighting, an LED headlamp, and a sleek lightbar with integrated turn indicators. The scooter’s tail section includes a stylish LED brake light surrounded by gloss black plastic, which TVS claims is resistant to scratches. It is available in six attractive colours like Dawn Blue Matte, Galactic Copper Matte, Titanium Grey Matte, Starlight Blue Gloss, Lunar White Gloss and Meteor Red Gloss.

