2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 launched starting at 2.39 lakh. Now gets launch control…

TVS Motor Company has launched the 2025 Apache RTR 310 BS VI globally, starting at ₹2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). While there are only slight aesthetic changes made to the 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 , the new model brings in new graphics on the fuel tank.

The TVS Apache RTR 310 has played a key role in TVS Motor’s premium motorcycle strategy, particularly in India and select international markets. It has consistently appealed to riders looking for a mid-capacity streetfighter that balances performance with affordability. Positioned as a rival to motorcycles like the KTM 390 Duke and BMW G 310 R, the Apache RTR 310 competes in a segment where technology and value are crucial.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Engine and performance

Mechanically, the motorcycle remains the same with its 312.12 cc, single-cylinder, reverse-inclined engine. It delivers 35.1 bhp at 9700 rpm in Sport, Track, and SuperMoto modes, while producing 26.7 bhp in Urban and Rain modes. Torque output stands at 28.7 Nm in performance-focused settings. The motorbike features a hybrid trellis and aluminium cast frame, 41 mm adjustable USD forks, a rear monoshock, and Michelin Road 5 tyres.

The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 does not get any mechanical changes.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Variants and features

The base variant offers features like cruise control, linear traction control, drag torque control, and rear wheel lift protection. Stepping up to the top variant adds a bi-directional quickshifter, which is uncommon at this price point. The Dynamic Kit introduces adjustable front and rear suspension, a brass-coated drive chain, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The fully specced-out version of the bike, the Dynamic Pro Kit, goes further, adding keyless ride, launch control, cornering ABS, cornering cruise control, slope-dependent control, and rear lift-off protection.

Other features of the 2025 Apache RTR 310 include 5 ride modes, including SuperMoto, class-D LED reflectors, dynamic twin tail lamps, and a transparent clutch cover. The motorbike also gets a 5-inch TFT Gen-2 connected cluster and sequential turn indicators.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Pricing, colours and availability

The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 is available in two trims: ‘Base’ and ‘Top’. The ‘Base’ trim is priced at ₹2.40 lakh (ex-showroom), while the ‘Top’ trim is priced at ₹2.57 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, the Dynamic pack is priced at ₹2.75 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Dynamic Pro pack will cost you ₹2.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The streetfighter will be offered in four different colourways, namely, Fiery Red, Fury Yellow, Arsenal Black and Sepang Blue.

TVS has opened sales of the 2025 Apache RTR 310 across India and export markets. With its expanded feature list and revised pricing, the new Apache RTR 310 aims to stay competitive without necessarily positioning itself as the most aggressive or most affordable option in its class.

