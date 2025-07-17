2025 TVS Apache RTR 310: 5 key highlights of the updated streetfighter

TVS Motor Company has launched the 2025 Apache RTR 310, bringing a host of updates to its popular mid-capacity streetfighter. With prices starting at ₹2.39 lakh (ex-showroom), the new model continues to build on the Apache series’ reputation for offering a balance of performance, technology, and value. While the core mechanicals remain unchanged, TVS has introduced subtle design tweaks, new features, and enhanced electronic aids aimed at reinforcing its position in the premium motorcycle segment.

The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 is available in two primary trims: Base for ₹2.39 lakh and Top for ₹2.57 lakh. Buyers can opt for the Dynamic Kit at ₹2.75 lakh, while the Dynamic Pro Kit pushes the price to ₹2.85 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). Deliveries have begun across major Indian cities and select global markets.

With this update, TVS has chosen not to radically change the Apache RTR 310 but instead enhance its strengths, namely, a solid engine platform, a strong features list, and competitive pricing, while nudging it further into premium territory through electronic and styling enhancements. Here are five key highlights of the refreshed Apache RTR 310.