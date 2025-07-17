2025 TVS Apache RTR 310: 5 key highlights of the updated streetfighter

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
TVS Motor Company has launched the 2025 Apache RTR 310, bringing a host of updates to its popular mid-capacity streetfighter. With prices starting at ₹2.39 lakh (ex-showroom), the new model continues to build on the Apache series’ reputation for offering a balance of performance, technology, and value. While the core mechanicals remain unchanged, TVS has introduced subtle design tweaks, new features, and enhanced electronic aids aimed at reinforcing its position in the premium motorcycle segment.
The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 is available in two primary trims: Base for ₹2.39 lakh and Top for ₹2.57 lakh. Buyers can opt for the Dynamic Kit at ₹2.75 lakh, while the Dynamic Pro Kit pushes the price to ₹2.85 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). Deliveries have begun across major Indian cities and select global markets.
With this update, TVS has chosen not to radically change the Apache RTR 310 but instead enhance its strengths, namely, a solid engine platform, a strong features list, and competitive pricing, while nudging it further into premium territory through electronic and styling enhancements. Here are five key highlights of the refreshed Apache RTR 310.
The 2025 Apache RTR 310 continues to use the 312.12 cc single-cylinder, reverse-inclined engine that has defined the model since its debut. Power output remains unchanged at 35.6 PS at 9,700 rpm and 28.7 Nm of torque at 6,650 rpm, with performance adjusted through five riding modes, Sport, Track, SuperMoto, Urban, and Rain.
While the hardware hasn't changed, the engine now meets OBD2B norms and supports real-time emission monitoring, improving responsiveness and environmental compliance. The chassis setup, which includes a hybrid trellis frame and adjustable suspension, also remains familiar.
A major focus of the update is the expansion of the bike’s electronics suite. TVS has introduced advanced features like cornering ABS, launch control, and a keyless ride system on higher-spec variants. There’s also drag torque control and cornering drag torque control, features typically found on more expensive motorcycles. Rear wheel lift protection, traction control, and cruise control remain standard on most versions, with the bi-directional quick-shifter available on top-end trims. The inclusion of these features, especially in a motorcycle priced below ₹3 lakh, strengthens its appeal in a competitive segment.
Another notable addition is the updated 5-inch TFT cluster. Now in its second generation, the display offers a refreshed interface with support for multiple languages. The screen remains connected and configurable, offering smartphone integration, navigation, and ride analytics. The emphasis on a more intuitive user interface reflects the broader industry trend toward greater digital personalisation and connectivity.
TVS continues to offer its Built-To-Order (BTO) platform for the Apache RTR 310, allowing buyers to choose between different performance kits. The Dynamic Kit adds adjustable front and rear suspension, a brass-coated drive chain, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. For riders seeking maximum tech, the Dynamic Pro Kit includes features like cornering cruise control, slope-dependent control, and keyless ignition. These factory-installed upgrades allow riders to tailor the bike to their specific needs without aftermarket compromises.
Visually, the 2025 Apache RTR 310 sees modest changes. TVS has introduced new fuel tank graphics and three new colourways, Fiery Red, Fury Yellow, and Arsenal Black, alongside the existing Sepang Blue option. Standard knuckle guards and updated sequential turn indicators contribute to a slightly more aggressive appearance, while the transparent clutch cover adds a unique touch. The overall design continues to lean into the streetfighter aesthetic without straying far from the previous model's look.
Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.