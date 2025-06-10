2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched at 1.54 lakh, gets USD forks and other upgrades

TVS Motor Company has launched the 2025 Apache RTR 200 4V in the Indian market at a price of ₹1,53,990 (ex-showroom Delhi). For 2025, the motorcycle gets cosmetic upgrades, hardware upgrades and the engine now complies with the latest OBD2B emission norms.

What's new with the 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V?

The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V will come with 37 mm upside down front forks now that should provide better stability, handling and ride quality. The handlebar is now hydroformed, TVS says that this should help with better handling. Finally, there are the new graphics with red alloy wheels.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “The TVS Apache brand is not just about a motorcycle — it’s a global movement that has inspired a passionate community of over 6 million riders in two decades. Driven by our racing DNA, TVS Apache motorcycles have consistently delivered a powerful blend of performance, precision, and technology, captivating the imagination of youth and enthusiasts worldwide. The upgraded 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues this legacy — pushing the limits of design and engineering to offer next-generation riders a thrilling, track-bred experience on every ride."

