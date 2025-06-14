2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Five price-wise rivals that you can buy

The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V was recently launched in India for a starting ex-showroom price of ₹1,53,900, and it comes with a range of cosmetic and hardware updates. Its 197.7 cc single-cylinder engine is now OBD-2B compliant, and the bike features new 37 mm upside-down front forks, replacing the telescopic units on the older model. Furthermore, TVS has added three new colour options and a new hydroformed single-piece handlebar. With its updates, the streetbike remains one of the most feature-laden offerings for its price. If you are interested in the 2025 Apache RTR 200 4V but want to see what you can get at a similar price, here are five such options that may be of interest:

From streetfighters to ADVs and even a maxi-scooter, here are five two-wheelers you can buy for the price of the 2025 Apache RTR 200 4V.

1 Bajaj Pulsar NS200: Engine 199.5 cc View Offers View More Details Priced at ₹1,58,336 (ex-showroom), the NS200 is one of the direct rivals to the Apache RTR 200 4V. Powered by a 199.5 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, the streetfighter makes 24.13 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 18.74 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. It is underpinned by a perimeter frame with USD forks at the front and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are taken care of by a 300 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm rear disc. Bajaj has further equipped the bike with a digital instrument console featuring Bluetooth connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation and more.

2 Honda Hornet 2.0: Engine 184.4 cc View Offers View More Details The Honda Hornet 2.0 is another direct competitor to the Apache RTR 200 4V, priced at ₹1,57,480 (ex-showroom). It is powered by an 184.40 cc single-cylinder engine that makes 16.76 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 15.7 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The bike is underpinned by a diamond-type frame with golden USD front forks and a rear monoshock. It rides on 17-inch alloys with single disc brakes on either end. Honda has fitted in a 4.2-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity that pairs through the Honda RoadSync app for navigation features, call and SMS alerts. The bike further features traction control and dual-channel ABS as standard.

3 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Engine 349 cc View Offers View More Details For the riders looking for a more laidback offering, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a solid neo-retro roadster priced from ₹1,49,900 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by the tried-and-tested 349 cc J-series single-cylinder engine that makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The bike is underpinned by a twin downtube spine frame with 41 mm telescopic front forks and twin rear shocks with six-step adjustable pre-load. Riding on 17-inch alloys, the Hunter 350 is fitted with a 300 mm front disc and a 270 mm rear disc supported by dual-channel ABS. While it is not the most feature-laden offering in this list, it comes equipped with a digi-analogue instrument cluster with a Tripper navigation module.

4 Yamaha Aerox: Engine 155 cc View Offers View More Details In case motorcycles are not your thing altogether, the Yamaha Aerox 155 is a great maxi-scooter that one can consider at ₹1,50,130 (ex-showroom). It is powered by a liquid-cooled 155 cc single-cylinder engine that makes 14.75 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. With a 230 mm front disc and a 130 mm rear drum unit, the Aerox comes supported with single-channel ABS and a traction control system. It is equipped with a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster that pairs to the rider’s phone via the Y-Connect app for call and SMS alerts, among other features such as geo-fencing and mileage tracking.

5 Hero Xpulse 200 4V: Engine 199.6 cc View Offers View More Details For the riders looking for some off-road fun instead, the Hero Xpulse 200 4V is a solid ADV to consider at ₹1,51,500 (ex-showroom). Powered by a 199.6 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine, the Xpulse makes 18.9 bhp at 8,500 rpm at 17.35 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. It is equipped with 37 mm telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock as well as petal-type disc brakes. Hero has fitted a digital LCD instrument cluster that is Bluetooth-enabled with turn-by-turn navigation and ABS modes.

