2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Check out 5 key highlights of the updated naked sport bike

TVS Motor Company has introduced the 2025 Apache RTR 200 4V, building on two decades of its racing-inspired legacy. Since its inception, the Apache brand has positioned itself as a performance-focused offering in the premium commuter space, and the latest iteration continues that trend with a range of functional updates. These are aimed at improving handling, rider safety, and compliance with the latest emission norms, without overhauling the core mechanicals. Here are five key highlights of the new model.

1 Updated suspension and handlebar The most notable change in the 2025 Apache RTR 200 4V is the addition of a 37mm Upside Down (USD) front suspension, replacing the older telescopic setup. This upgrade is intended to offer better damping and improved stability during aggressive cornering or high-speed manoeuvres. Paired with this is a hydroformed handlebar, which is lighter yet stiffer, contributing to improved steering precision and feedback. These changes are especially beneficial for riders looking for more dynamic handling in both urban and highway conditions.

2 Engine and ride modes Mechanically, the bike retains its 197.75cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine, producing 20.8 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 17.25 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. It continues to offer three riding modes, Sport, Urban, and Rain, which adjust throttle response and ABS intervention based on road conditions. While not new, this remains one of the few offerings in the segment to feature such ride adaptability. The dual-channel ABS system includes Rear Lift-off Protection, enhancing braking stability during emergency stops.

3 Updated design and colour options Aesthetic changes on the 2025 model include a red alloy wheel, revised graphics, and three paint options: Glossy Black, Matte Black, and Granite Grey. These changes are subtle but contribute to a refreshed visual identity. While the overall body design and silhouette remain unchanged, the updated graphics aim to retain appeal in a segment where style plays a crucial role in purchase decisions.

5 OBD2B compliance and pricing The 2025 Apache RTR 200 4V is now OBD2B compliant, meeting the latest emission standards applicable in India. This update ensures the bike remains road-legal while also supporting real-time diagnostics and emission monitoring. Priced at ₹1,53,990 (ex-showroom Delhi), it retains its place in the affordable performance commuter category, offering a mix of practical features and sporty credentials. However, with limited mechanical changes, its competitiveness will largely depend on how well it stands up to newer rivals offering more substantial updates.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: