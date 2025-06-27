2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 launched with dual-channel ABS at 1.34 lakh

TVS Motor Company has officially launched the 2025 Apache RTR 160 in India at ₹1,34,320 (ex-showroom Delhi). Showcasing significant updates in technology, safety, and performance, the new TVS Apache RTR 160 aims to be better poised to contend against rivals in the 160cc performance segment. The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 is now available at TVS dealerships across India.

The headline update for the 2025 model is the introduction of dual-channel ABS, a first for the Apache RTR 160, improving braking control and rider safety, especially during emergency stops or wet road conditions. Additionally, the motorcycle now also gets an OBD2B-compliant engine, ensuring it meets the latest emission and diagnostics standards.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 160: Design

Design-wise, the motorcycle receives fresh graphics and a sporty colour palette that includes Matte Black and Pearl White with red alloy wheels, emphasising its aggressive, track-inspired styling.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 160: Engine and performance

Under the hood, the RTR 160 retains its trusted performance credentials with a peak power output of 15.81 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 13.85 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. Thanks to a segment-leading power-to-weight ratio, the bike continues to offer responsive handling and Sporty performance—a nod to TVS Apache’s racing pedigree.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 160: Features

In terms of features, the 2025 Apache RTR 160 continues to offer three distinct riding modes, Sport, Urban, and Rain, which tailor throttle response and ABS intervention to suit different conditions. It also includes TVS SmartXonnect technology that allows Bluetooth connectivity for navigation, call alerts, and more. Additionally, Voice Assist provides hands-free access to key bike functions, further enhancing rider convenience.

Commenting on the launch, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “The TVS Apache RTR 160 has consistently set benchmarks in its segment. With features like Ride Modes, SmartXonnect with Voice Assist, and now Dual Channel ABS, it continues to redefine what riders can expect from a performance motorcycle."

