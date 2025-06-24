2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 teased ahead of launch

TVS Motor Company is gearing up to launch updated versions of two of its most iconic streetfighters—the Apache RTR 160 2V and Apache RTR 180 2V. A recent teaser released on the brand's official social media channels hints at an imminent launch, fueling anticipation among enthusiasts and loyalists of the Apache series.

While the teaser keeps specifics under wraps, industry expectations suggest that both models will receive significant updates to comply with the latest OBD-2B norms (On-Board Diagnostics), which will help them meet the newer emission regulations.

Aesthetic enhancements are also on the cards. The Apache RTR 160 and 180 may sport new color schemes and revised graphics that align with current trends and appeal to younger riders. TVS has historically paid attention to design detail, and a visual refresh could help the Apache twins maintain their street presence in a highly competitive segment.

In terms of mechanical specifications, the Apache RTR 160 is powered by a 159.7 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine producing 15.82 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 13.85 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. The slightly more powerful Apache RTR 180 features a 177.4 cc air/oil-cooled motor that delivers 16.78 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 15.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. Both bikes are paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. Despite being long-standing models in the market, these specifications remain relevant for everyday urban riding and occasional performance thrills.

Although these bikes haven’t seen a major update in years, they continue to enjoy popularity, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Moreover, the Apache series has a cult following among stunt riders, thanks to its short wheelbase and strong low-end torque—characteristics that lend themselves well to tricks and wheelies.

With these updates, TVS is looking to rejuvenate interest in the Apache RTR 160 and 180 models and strengthen its foothold in the entry-level performance motorcycle segment. An official launch is expected soon, and more details are likely to follow in the coming weeks.

