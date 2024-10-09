2025 Triumph Trident 660 unveiled, comes updated with new tech

The 2025 Triumph Trident 660 has been unveiled globally with a host of new features. The latest generation of the middleweight naked roadster will be offered with four new colour options, new electronic aids, and an updated suspension setup. With this, the new Trident can now be had with cruise control, while traction control and cornering ABS come in as standard features. It rides in with an all-LED headlamp, an integrated tail lamp, and self-cancelling indicators.

Powertrain and performance figures remain largely unchanged, with the same 660 cc liquid-cooled inline three-cylinder making 81 bhp at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm. This is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and a slip and assist clutch, and the Trident is further equipped with ride-by-wire technology, a new riding mode, and a quickshifter.

The Trident 660 is built around a tubular steel perimeter frame with a twin-sided steel swingarm. The updated roadster rides on 41 mm Showa USD forks in the front, while the rear monoshock RSUs have been carried over. The Trident rides on five-spoke 17-inch cast aluminium wheels. Braking duties fall upon the same twin 310 mm discs in the front and the single 255 disc in the rear.

Triumph Trident 660: Key features of the updated roadster

The new and updated Triumph Trident 660 runs on the same powertrain as before but gains critical features such as crucial control, traction control, and cornering ABS.

Triumph Motorcycles has fitted in a new sensor system called the Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that is said to constantly monitor and adjust engine and braking parameters. This allows for features such as Traction Control, Optimised Cornering ABS, and Cruise Control to be introduced to the motorcycle as standard.

The Trident 660 comes featuring three distinct riding modes, with the‘Sport’ mode being the newest addition. This mode brings a sharper throttle response while the ‘Road’ mode focuses on refinement. Triumph says that the ‘Rain’ mode softens the Trident’s power delivery in order to make it suitable for wet conditions.

Among other new features is an LCD instrument console with an integrated TFT Connectivity Unit that provides turn-by-turn navigation, calls, music, and GoPro functionality. Triumph has additionally fitted in their bi-directional quickshifter into the 2025 Trident 660 as a standard feature, one that was an optional add-on in the predecessor model.

The updated Triumph Trident 660 is expected to be launched in India, but the brand has not confirmed any dates or prices for the country’s market. In Europe, the new model is priced the same as the predecessor at £7,895 (approximately ₹8.67 lakh), which is also expected to be the case for India

