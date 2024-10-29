2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 range launched in India, prices start at 19.39 lakh

The 2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 range has been launched in India priced from ₹19.39 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards bringing comprehensive upgrades to the bike maker’s flagship adventure motorcycle. The current generation Triumph Tiger 1200 was launched in India in 2022. The most recent updates finally make their way to the Indian market comprising a revamped engine, improved ride comfort and ergonomics, and more electronic aids.

2025 Triumph Tiger 1200: Improved Refinement

The new Triumph Tiger 1200 continues to use the 1160 cc three-cylinder T-Plane engine with the same 150 bhp and 130 Nm, but sports improved refinement levels and low-end tractability. Triumph has updated the crankshaft, alternator rotor and balance to increase engine inertia. The engine has been recalibrated, all of which help mute vibrations from the motor. The low-end torque delivery has improved with increased smoothness while accelerating and decelerating. Triumph also says that an updated clutch design allows riders to engage more smoothly when changing into the first gear.

Also Read : India-bound Triumph Tiger Sport 800 makes global debut

The updated Tiger 1200 gets a lower seat as an accessory while the new Active Preload Reduction feature will automatically reduce the seat height by 20 mm.

2025 Triumph Tiger 1200: Enhanced Comfort

The updated Tiger 1200 GT Pro and Rally Pro get damped handlebars and risers from the Explorer variants, while also improving visibility from the mirrors. Triumph has also updated the seat for improved riding comfort. The seat has a flatter profile that allows for more space and reduces fatigue over longer trips. There’s a low seat available as an accessory that brings the seat position down by 20 mm, from the standard 830 mm on the GT Pro and 855 on the Rally Pro. The clutch lever is longer than before providing increased space for riders’ fingers adding further comfort for longer rides.

Triumph has also increased the cornering ground clearance with raised footpeg positions and moved them closer to the bike on the Tiger 1200 GT Pro and GT Explorer. There’s a new Active Preload Reduction feature by reduces the rear suspension preload, which reduces the seat height by 20 mm at the click of a button as the bike slows down to a halt.

The 2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 is about ₹ 19,000 more expensive than its predecessor and arrives in multiple variants

2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 Features

Other features have been carried over to the updated Tiger 1200 range. This includes the premium Showa semi-active suspension setup and Brembo Stylema brakes with monobloc calipers. The bike gets dual-channel ABS, cornering traction control with IMU, six riding modes, a keyless ignition system, shift assist, adaptive cornering lights, a 7-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth and more.

Also Watch: Triumph Speed 400 Review: Worth the hype?

2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 Prices

Compared to the predecessor, the 2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 range has seen prices go up by ₹19,000. The entry-level Tiger 1200 GT Pro is priced at ₹19.39 lakh. The Tiger 1200 Rally Pro starts at ₹20.38 lakh, while the Tiger 1200 GT Explorer is priced at ₹20.88 lakh. The top-spec Rally Explorer variant is priced at ₹21.88 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The updated Triumph Tiger 1200 range takes on the Ducati Multistrada V4, BMW R 1300 GS, Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, and more.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: