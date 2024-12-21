2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 teased ahead of launch. Check the updates

The 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 is all set to launch in the Indian market. The manufacturer released a new teaser on its social media which confirms the launch of the 2025 iteration of the motorcycle. In the global market, this 2025 Speed Twin 900 has already gone on sale in October.

What are the design changes to the 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900?

The 2025 Speed Twin 900 presents a contemporary and sportier aesthetic, featuring enhancements such as newly designed fork protectors at the front and a more streamlined rear frame. The updated bench seat is now narrower, providing improved support during cornering. Additionally, the refined tail-light and slimmer mudguards contribute to its dynamic appearance while preserving its classic charm. Notable updates include a redesigned fuel tank, a new fuel filler cap, side covers, throttle body covers, foot pegs, heel guards, a revamped clutch cover, an alternator cover, and modifications to the sprocket cover.

Are there any mechanical changes to the 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900?

Triumph has not made any mechanical changes to the 2025 Speed Twin 900. It continues to come with a 900 cc that puts out 64 bhp of max power at 7,500 rpm and 80 Nm of torque at 3,800 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

What are the suspension changes to the 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900?

The motorcycle will now use Marzocchi upside-down front forks and twin rear RSU’s with piggy-back reservoirs and preload adjust. The suspension comes paired with a stiffer and lighter aluminium swingarm. This allows for more precise control and improved comfort. The slightly reduced rear suspension travel enhances control without sacrificing ride quality.

What are the features of the 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900?

The latest Speed Twin 900 features an array of contemporary rider assistance technologies, such as enhanced cornering ABS and Traction Control, which modify braking and power output according to the bike's lean angle. The riding modes continue to include 'Road' and 'Rain', enabling riders to adjust to varying road conditions.

The revised LCD instrument panel delivers clear data, including speed, engine RPM, and gear selection. Additionally, an optional Bluetooth connectivity module facilitates turn-by-turn navigation, call management, and music playback. For added comfort on extended journeys, cruise control and heated grips are available as optional accessories.

