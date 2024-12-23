2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 motorcycle launched in India. Check price

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2025 Speed Twin 900 motorcycle in India today at a price of ₹8.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 has arrived in India with a sportier design and various aesthetic upgrades as well as a price tag that is around ₹40,000 more than its predecessor. The bike has been launched in India about two months after the two-wheeler manufacturer introduced it in the global markets. Triumph has already opened the bookings for the new Speed Twin 900 and said the bike will be available at dealerships by the end of this month for test rides.

2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900: Key changes

Triumph Speed Twin 900 bike has received several design updates in its 2025 version. These include upside-down forks, sport-style mudguard and fork protectors at the front, new fabricated aluminium swingarm and piggy-back rear suspension units at the back as well as narrower rear frame with a slimmer mudguard and compact tail-light. The bench seat is now taller at 780 mm and has been slimmed down and shaped to help the rider to feel more comfortable while cornering.

Triumph is offering the new Speed Twin 900 in three different colour options. These include Pure White with blue and orange stripes, Phantom Black with dark grey stripes and gold accents and Aluminium Silver with red framing of the Triumph logo.

In terms of features, Triumph has replaced the analogue display and replaced it with a new TFT instrument cluster which displays revs, speed and gear information. The screen also offers bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and allows to make phone calls and access music from smartphones. The bikes also gets a USB-C socket recharge smartphones.

2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900: Engine, ride modes

Triumph has not made any mechanical changes to the 2025 Speed Twin 900. It continues to come with a 900 cc that puts out 64 bhp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 80 Nm of torque at 3,800 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit. The bike offers two riding modes - Road and Rain - to help riders tackle different riding scenarios. Triumpph is also offering Cruise Control feature as an accessory with the Speed Twin 900.

