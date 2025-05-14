2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX: Limited to 1200 units worldwide. Here's what makes it unique

Triumph Motorcycles has taken the wraps off the new Speed Triple 1200 RX, a limited-edition version of its flagship naked sportbike, offering a sharper focus on track performance and rider engagement. With only 1,200 units being produced globally, the RX builds upon the strengths of the Speed Triple RS, while adding more focused ergonomics, upgraded suspension, exclusive styling and a deeper level of rider-adjustable electronics.

With a dry weight of just 199 kg, a host of Moto2-inspired enhancements, and top-shelf components from Ohlins, Brembo, Akrapovic and Pirelli, the Speed Triple 1200 RX is Triumph’s most extreme Speed Triple to date. It delivers a sharper riding experience while remaining street legal and reasonably practical for day-to-day use. Here are the five standout highlights of the motorbike: