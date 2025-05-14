2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX: Limited to 1200 units worldwide. Here's what makes it unique

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Triumph Motorcycles has taken the wraps off the new Speed Triple 1200 RX, a limited-edition version of its flagship naked sportbike, offering a sharper focus on track performance and rider engagement. With only 1,200 units being produced globally, the RX builds upon the strengths of the Speed Triple RS, while adding more focused ergonomics, upgraded suspension, exclusive styling and a deeper level of rider-adjustable electronics.
With a dry weight of just 199 kg, a host of Moto2-inspired enhancements, and top-shelf components from Ohlins, Brembo, Akrapovic and Pirelli, the Speed Triple 1200 RX is Triumph’s most extreme Speed Triple to date. It delivers a sharper riding experience while remaining street legal and reasonably practical for day-to-day use. Here are the five standout highlights of the motorbike:
The RX retains the potent 1160cc inline triple engine, now delivering 183PS at 10,750 rpm and 128Nm at 8,750 rpm—a modest increase over the outgoing model. This powertrain benefits from Moto2-derived engineering, promising smoother refinement and stronger midrange torque. Exclusive to the RX is a titanium Akrapovič exhaust with a carbon fibre end cap, laser-etched branding, and a revised flow path that enhances both performance and sound, while also contributing to centralised mass and weight reduction.
The RX has been purpose-built for riders looking for a more committed feel on both road and track. Compared to the RS, the RX features clip-on handlebars that are 69mm lower and 52mm farther forward, providing a more aggressive lean angle. The footpegs are also 14.5mm higher and 25.5mm further back, resulting in a tucked-in, race-ready riding stance. This significantly alters the bike’s ergonomics, offering greater front-end feedback and improved control under hard braking and cornering loads.
Suspension duties are handled by Triumph’s most advanced setup yet: the Öhlins SmartEC3 semi-active system. It features spool valve internals for faster and more predictable damping response, managed through the Objective Based Tuning Interface (OBTi). This system adjusts damping in real time based on riding inputs, offering both precision and comfort. The RX also introduces an electronically controlled Öhlins SD EC steering damper, seamlessly integrated with the same interface, aimed at improving stability during rapid transitions and high-speed riding.
Aesthetically, the RX distinguishes itself with a Triumph Performance Yellow and Granite Grey colour scheme, accented by white RX graphics and a yellow rear wheel stripe. Carbon fibre bodywork, including the front mudguard and fuel tank infills, adds to the race-inspired look. There’s also a redesigned performance seat with an embossed RX logo, offering better movement during aggressive riding. Only 1,200 units will be produced globally, making it a highly exclusive offering in Triumph's line-up.
The RX comes loaded with rider-focused technology. Alongside a full-colour 5-inch TFT display, the RX gets updated systems such as independent wheelie control, engine braking adjustment, and brake slide assist—the latter available only in Track mode. Optimised Cornering ABS, cornering traction control, Triumph Shift Assist (up/down quickshifter), five riding modes, and fully adjustable cruise control are all standard. Keyless ignition, a new Emergency Deceleration Warning system and the My Triumph connectivity suite round off the tech list.
