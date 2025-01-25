2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS teased ahead of launch

Triumph India has released two new teasers for their Speed Triple 1200 and Speed Twin 1200. The motorcycles are expected to launch on January 27. The new teasers were released on brand's social media pages. The Speed Triple 1200 gets a three-cylinder engine whereas the Speed Twin 1200 RS gets a twin-cylinder engine.

Triumph Speed Triple 1200

Triumph has been developing the new Speed Triple 1200 for quite sometime now. It is expected that the brand will be making improvements to the current model only. So, expect the design to stay similar with a muscular fuel tank, a slim tail section and that iconic bug-eye headlamp design. However, there should be new colourways on offer.

It is expected that there would be no big changes to the chassis. But there would be electronically adjustable suspension. Braking duties will be done by discs at both ends. There would be 17-inch alloy wheels on offer along with tubeless tyres.

The outgoing version of the Speed Triple 1200 is powered by a 1,160 cc, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 177.5 bhp of max power at 10,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 125 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS

The 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS was unveiled in September 2024. The all-new 1200 RS runs on the same liquid-cooled 1200 cc unit that powers the MY25 Speed Twin 1200, so performance figures stay the same. However, the RS model does come with sportier suspension and ergonomics, with fully adjustable Mazarocchi USD forks in the front and twin Ohlins piggy-back RSUs that can be configured for pre-load, compression, and rebound.

While these suspension components are finished in gold, the 1200 RS is also fitted with brushed aluminium throttle body covers that are integrated into the side panels. The brushed finish carries over to the upswept exhausts, mudguards, side panel finishers, and headlight bezel.

