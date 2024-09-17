2025 Triumph Speed 400 launched at 2.4 lakh

The 2025 Triumph Speed 400 has been updated and launched at a price of ₹2.4 lakh. The new bike now gets new adjustable brake and clutch levers. The motorcycle also gets three new colors, one of which is a bright yellow and white colour. However, there are no updates mechanically and the motorcycle remains largely the same mechanically and in terms of design.

2025 Triumph Speed 400: Chassis and dimensions

The frame of the motorcycle is a hybrid spine with a bolt on rear-subframe. The handlebar width is 814 mm on the scale and the seat height measures at 790 mm. The overall wheelbase of the Speed 400 also remains the same as its predecessor at 1377 mm.

2025 Triumph Speed 400: Engine and performance

The engine remains the same 398 cc, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 39 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm max torque at 6,500 rpm. The transmission is a 6-speed with a wet slipper clutch system.

2025 Triumph Speed 400: Suspension

The suspension is also the same old 43 mm USD forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear with preload adjustment. The Speed 400 gets 140 mm travel at the front and 130 mm travel at the rear.

2025 Triumph Speed 400: Wheels and brakes

The 2025 Triumph Speed 400 gets 17-inch alloy wheels. The front brakes disc are 300 mm in diameter whereas the rear disc is 230 mm. The bike also gets a dual-channel ABS with the braking setup.

2025 Triumph Speed 400: Features

The new highlight feature of the 2025 Speed 400 are adjustable front brake and clutch levers. The adjustable levers come with a chrome finish. Other features of the bike include LED lighting, an immobiliser, a digital multi-information display, bar-end type rear-view mirrors.

