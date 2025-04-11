2025 Suzuki Hayabusa launched in India at 16.90 lakh. Check what's new

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the 2025 Hayabusa in the Indian market. The motorcycle was recently launched in the global market and now it has made its way to the Indian shores. For 2025, the Hayabusa is now gets improved features, new colours and is now OBD2 compliant. The 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa is now priced at ₹16.90 lakh ex-showroom and it will be sold via Suzuki Bike Zones dealerships.

What are the new colour schemes of the 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa?

The 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa is now offered in three new colour schemes. They are Metallic Mat Steel Green/Glass Sparkle Black, Glass Sparkle Black/Metallic Mat Titanium Silver and Metallic Mystic Silver/Pearl Vigor Blue.

A look at the instrument cluster of the 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa. It gets analogue dials with a TFT screen in the centre.

What's new for 2025 with the Suzuki Hayabusa?

Suzuki has updated the launch control system and the cruise control system. The engine speeds of the Launch Control modes are revised for increased effectiveness. The Hayabusa’s new Smart Cruise Control will not cancel if the rider changes gears by using the Bi-directional Quick Shift system.

What powers the 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa?

Powering the 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa is still the familiar 1,340 cc in-line 4-cylinder fuel-injected, liquid-cooled DOHC engine. It puts out 190 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 150 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that gets a bi-directional quickshifter.

2025 Suzuki Hayabusa in Metallic Mystic Silver/Pearl Vigor Blue colour scheme.

What are the underpinnings of the 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa?

The Hayabusa’s twin-spar aluminum frame and swingarm incorporate aluminum castings. It is suspended by KYB inverted cartridge forks in the front and a KYB monoshock at the rear. The seven-spoke alloy wheels are cast aluminium and are wrapped in Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tyres. The motorcycle comes to a halt using Brembo Stylema calipers in the front with twin discs and four piston, whereas at the rear, there is a Nissin caliper with a single piston and a single disc.

What are the features of the 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa?

Apart from the Launch Control and Smart Cruise Control, the 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa is equipped with Hill Hold Control, Slope Dependent Control System, Combined Braking System, Low RPM assist, Suzuki Easy Start System and a Speed Limiter. There is also Engine Brake Control with three settings, Anti-Lift Control System, Traction Control, Riding modes and Power modes. There is also an analogue cluster along with a TFT screen and all LED lighting.

