2025 Suzuki Hayabusa: Check out 5 key highlights of the new iconic sportsbike

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the 2025 Hayabusa in the Indian market at ₹16.90 lakh (ex-showroom). After its global debut, the iconic sports tourer has now made its way to Indian shores with refreshed styling, updated features, and compliance with the latest emission norms. Despite a familiar design and powertrain, the 2025 model brings key enhancements that elevate its appeal. Here are the top five highlights:

1 New colour schemes The new Hayabusa now comes in three striking dual-tone colour options, including Metallic Mat Steel Green with Glass Sparkle Black, Glass Sparkle Black with Metallic Mat Titanium Silver and Metallic Mystic Silver with Pearl Vigor Blue. These fresh paint schemes give the motorcycle a more modern and premium visual presence, adding to its legendary road presence.

2 Engine and performance Suzuki has retained the tried-and-tested 1,340cc in-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine. It continues to deliver 190 bhp of maximum power and 150 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox that includes a bi-directional quickshifter for seamless clutchless upshifts and downshifts. The performance remains as thrilling and refined as ever, suiting both high-speed touring and spirited riding.

3 Features and driver aids The 2025 Hayabusa continues to pack a host of electronic rider aids. It includes Hill Hold Control to prevent incline rollback, a Slope Dependent Control System that optimises braking on descents, and a Combined Braking System for added safety. Other features include Low RPM Assist for smoother starts, Suzuki’s Easy Start System for one-touch ignition, and a Speed Limiter. It also offers Traction Control, Riding and Power Modes, Anti-Lift Control and Engine Brake Control with three selectable settings. Riders are greeted by an elegant analogue instrument cluster flanked by a colour TFT screen and full-LED lighting.

5 OBD-2 compliance The motorcycle now complies with the second phase of Bharat Stage VI (BS6 Phase 2) emission norms making it OBD2 compliant. However, some of the global updates, like the revised Launch Control with new RPM settings and Smart Cruise Control that works with gear changes via the quickshifter, are not available in the Indian-spec model. These advanced systems are exclusive to the overseas version.

First Published Date: