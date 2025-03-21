2025 Suzuki GSX-8S and GSX-S1000GT launched globally, gets new colour schemes

Suzuki has launched the 2025 GSX-8S and GSX-S1000GT in the global market. The brand has not made any mechanical changes, there are only cosmetic changes in the form of new colour schemes. The Indian market does not get both motorcycles. Instead, we only get the Suzuki Suzuki GSX-8R which is priced at ₹9.25 lakh ex-showroom.

The GSX-8S is now available in a new Cosmic Blue Edition, featuring black wheels and a black seat. Additionally, there is a variant that includes red wheels paired with an all-black body. The GSX-S1000GT has been updated to include a Metallic Grey option with bronze wheels and a bronze subframe. Furthermore, a new Pearl Vigor Blue color has been introduced, exuding a sophisticated appearance.

The GSX-8S is a naked streetfighter motorcycle.

The GSX-8S marks the debut of Suzuki's latest models, built on the innovative 776cc parallel twin engine platform. This motorcycle features a standard bi-directional quickshifter, adjustable power and traction control settings, and a vibrant colour TFT display. Additionally, it is constructed with a newly designed steel frame complemented by a distinct aluminium subframe.

Suzuki GSX-8R

Suzuki GSX-8R that is on sale in the Indian market competes against the Honda CBR650R, Kawasaki Ninja 650, Aprilia RS660 and the Triumph Daytona 660. When compared to its rivals, the GSX-8R has the largest displacement. It also gets a 270-degree crank along with a balancer shaft. The 776 cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, twin-cylinder engine is tuned to produce 82 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm of peak torque at 6,800 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets a bi-directional quickshifter.

In terms of electronic features, the GSX-8R is reasonably well-equipped, boasting a dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS), traction control, various riding modes, an easy start system, and low RPM assist. The suspension setup consists of upside-down (USD) forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, both sourced from Showa. For braking, the motorcycle utilizes dual 310 mm discs with four-piston calipers at the front and a 240 mm single disc at the rear.

