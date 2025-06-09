2025 Suzuki GSX-8R with OBD-2B compliant engine launched at 9.25 lakh

The 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R has been launched in India with a price tag of ₹9.25 lakh, ex-showroom. The update now makes the GSX-8R OBD-2B compliant. With the OBD-2B refreshed, Suzuki is looking to balance environmental responsibility with performance, providing a smooth ride that entices enthusiasts and riders alike.

The engine powering the GSX-8R is a 776cc parallel-twin with DOHC and four valves per cylinder that uses a 270-degree crankshaft. This arrangement provides a torquey powerband to get you through traffic, as well as an unmistakable exhaust note, something akin to a V-twin. Also, Suzuki’s patented Cross Balancer system is claimed to minimise the engine vibrations, which improves comfort, especially for the longer rides.

2025 Suzuki GSX-8R: Design

The GSX-8R continues Suzuki’s modern design language, characterised by a mass-forward silhouette and an aggressive stance. At the front, vertically stacked hexagonal LED headlamps and a sharply styled windscreen enhance aerodynamics while giving the motorcycle a distinctive road presence.

Further adding to its sportbike credentials are separate forged aluminium handlebars, which promise better control and a forward-leaning riding posture. The GSX-8R is available in three paint options - Metallic Triton Blue, Metallic Matte Sword Silver and Metallic Matte Black No.2.

2025 Suzuki GSX-8R Features

The 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R comes equipped with Suzuki’s Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), a comprehensive suite of rider-focused electronic aids designed to improve safety, control, and adaptability across varying road conditions. Other key features of the new GSX-8R are a Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS) to select engine power delivery modes and a Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS) to manage wheel slip with stability.

The GSX-8R also has a bi-directional quick shifter for shifting gears without the clutch, and a ride-by-wire throttle system to signal more smooth acceleration. Other key features include Suzuki Easy Start that allows for one-button operation for engine ignition, as well as low RPM Assist to help prevent stalling at low speeds. Overall, this technology package makes the GSX-8R both nimble and user-friendly, especially for riders shifting into the middleweight sportbike category.

2025 Suzuki GSX-8R: Hardware

The 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R rides on light-cast aluminium wheels, shod with Dunlop RoadSport 2 radial tyres designed to provide a blend of grip and daily useability.

Suspension responsibilities are taken care of by Showa SFF-BP inverted forks at the front and a link-type mono-shock at the rear, both from SHOWA, with a preload adjuster added. It has dual radial-mounted four-piston callipers at the front with 310 mm discs for braking, providing robust and consistent stopping power.

