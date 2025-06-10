2025 Suzuki GSX-8R: Check out 5 key highlights of the updated sports bike

Suzuki has officially launched the 2025 GSX-8R in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹9.25 lakh (ex-showroom) recently. This middleweight sportbike blends advanced technology, robust performance, and contemporary aesthetics. Here are the five key highlights of the new GSX-8R:

1 New OBD-2B compliance The 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R is now OBD-2B compliant, aligning with India’s latest emission norms. This update reflects Suzuki’s commitment to environmental responsibility while maintaining the bike’s thrilling performance. The OBD-2B compliance helps monitor real-time emission levels, ensuring cleaner rides without compromising on efficiency.

2 Engine At the heart of the GSX-8R is a 776cc parallel-twin engine with DOHC and four valves per cylinder. The 270-degree crankshaft delivers a torquey powerband ideal for both city traffic and open highways. Suzuki’s patented Cross Balancer system reduces engine vibrations significantly, enhancing long-distance comfort and providing a distinctive exhaust note reminiscent of a V-twin.

3 Design and colour options Embodying Suzuki’s modern design philosophy, the GSX-8R features a mass-forward silhouette with aggressive styling. Vertically stacked hexagonal LED headlamps and a sharp windscreen not only boost aerodynamics but also give the bike an assertive road presence. Riders can choose from three striking paint options: Metallic Triton Blue, Metallic Matte Sword Silver, and Metallic Matte Black No.2.

5 Suspension and braking The GSX-8R’s dynamic performance is supported by high-end hardware. It features light-cast aluminium wheels fitted with Dunlop RoadSport 2 radial tyres for optimal grip. The suspension setup includes Showa SFF-BP inverted forks at the front and a link-type mono-shock at the rear with preload adjustment. Braking is handled by dual radial-mounted four-piston callipers with 310 mm discs, ensuring powerful and consistent stopping power.

