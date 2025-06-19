2025 Suzuki Burgman 400 unveiled with new colour options in Europe

Suzuki has unveiled the 2025 iteration of its popular maxi-scooter, the Burgman 400, for the European market. While the new model does not bring any changes to its design or mechanicals, it gets updated with fresh colour schemes that aim to keep the scooter visually appealing in an evolving segment. With its blend of comfort, practicality, and premium features, the Burgman 400 remains a staple in Suzuki’s global two-wheeler lineup.

Although the 2025 Suzuki Burgman 400 does not introduce any performance or feature upgrades, the addition of new colour options keeps it fresh in the eyes of potential buyers. With its reliable engine, premium features, and comfortable ride setup, it remains a strong contender in the midsize maxi-scooter segment, especially in markets that favour larger two-wheelers for commuting and leisure.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Suzuki Burgman Street 124 cc 124 cc 48 kmpl 48 kmpl ₹95,800 Compare View Offers UPCOMING Suzuki Burgman Electric ₹ 1.20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Suzuki Burgman Street Electric ₹ 1.05 - 1.20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Suzuki SV650 645.0 cc 645.0 cc 30.0 kmpl 30.0 kmpl ₹ 6 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Suzuki e Access 71 kmph 71 kmph ₹ 1.20 - 1.40 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Suzuki Gixxer 250 250 cc 250 cc 38 kmpl 38 kmpl ₹ 1.98 Lakhs Compare View Offers

2025 Suzuki Burgman 400: Updated colours

The 2025 Burgman 400 introduces three new colour schemes: Pearl Matte Shadow Green, Bright Metallic Blue, and Gloss Black with stylish golden alloy wheels. These new options add a youthful and sporty flair to the scooter, aimed at attracting a broader customer base. Apart from the updated colours, the rest of the styling remains unchanged, with the scooter continuing to carry its signature maxi-scooter silhouette, large windscreen, and wide seat designed for comfort over long rides.

Also Read : Suzuki e-Access first ride impressions: Can it pose a threat to TVS iQube?

2025 Suzuki Burgman 400: Engine

Under the bodywork, the 2025 Burgman 400 retains the same powertrain as its predecessor. It is powered by a 400cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission). The motor delivers 30 horsepower and 36 Nm of torque, offering smooth power delivery well-suited for both city traffic and highway cruising. This engine is also Euro 5-compliant, ensuring it meets the latest emission standards.

2025 Suzuki Burgman 400: Features and technology

The feature list remains unchanged for the 2025 model. It comes equipped with a twin-pod analogue instrument console combined with an LCD screen that displays essential ride information. The scooter also includes traction control for added stability in slippery conditions, an all-LED lighting setup for better visibility, and dual-channel ABS to enhance braking safety.

Storage space remains a key highlight of the Burgman 400, with a large under-seat compartment capable of holding a full-face helmet and other small items—ideal for everyday practicality.

Also Read : 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE launched with OBD-2B compliance, new colour

2025 Suzuki Burgman 400: Hardware and suspension

Built on a robust steel underbone frame, the Burgman 400 is designed for stability and comfort. It features telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear for a balanced ride. It rides on a 15-inch front wheel and a 13-inch rear wheel, paired with a 260 mm front disc and a 210 mm rear disc for braking duties. The overall setup is tuned for plush ride quality and long-distance comfort.

2025 Suzuki Burgman 400: Will it come to India?

The current version of the Burgman 400 is priced at approximately £7,199 in the UK. While Suzuki has not revealed the official price for the 2025 model, a slight upward revision is expected due to the new paint schemes. The scooter is primarily targeted at European and select Asian markets where maxi-scooters are in demand.

As of now, Suzuki has not announced any plans to launch the 400cc Burgman in India. The Indian market continues to receive the smaller-capacity Burgman Street 125 and the recently introduced 125 EX variant, which caters to more budget-conscious buyers.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: