2025 Suzuki Avenis vs Hero Xoom 125: Which 125cc scooter will you pick

The 125cc scooter segment has been a busy scooter segment lately. Multiple new products have been introduced in the segment, meanwhile the older ones have been update. Recently the Suzuki Avenis 125 was updated for model year 2025. The new update brought in an updated OBD-2B engine along with few design changes. While the Hero Xoom 125 is one of the latest new entrants into the segment.

The Xoom 125 was launched during the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025. Over the last few years, demands and popularity for scooters with bigger engines and better performance have been rising in India, owing to the evolving consumer preference. Here’s a quick look at how the updated Suzuki Avenis 125 compares to the Hero Xoom 125.

Hero Xoom 125 vs Suzuki Avenis: Specifications

The Hero Xoom 125 is equipped with a 125 cc engine that produces 9.7 bhp peak power at 7,250 rpm and 10.4 Nm maximum torque at 6,000 rpm. The Hero Xoom 125 is touted to arrive as one of the quickest scooters in its class with a 0 to 60 kmph acceleration time of 7.6 seconds.

The new Suzuki Avenis is equipped with an all-aluminium 4 stroke, single cylinder 124.3cc engine, which is now OBD-2B compliant. It has a power output of 8.5 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of maximum torque at 5,500 rpm. It also runs on Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology and sophisticated fuel injection technology.

Hero Xoom 125 vs Suzuki Avenis: Features

The Avenis stands out with sporty design. Sharp edges, aggressively styled front apron and an LED headlamp make the model look distinct. It also has a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. The latter adds features such as turn-by-turn navigation, estimated time of arrival, parking lot, fuel station, convenience store and other information. The console will also provide calls, SMS, and WhatsApp notifications.

Hero has added useful and thoughtful touches to the Xoom 125 like an illuminated start button and a front glove compartment with a facility for phone charging. Remote opening of the fuel filler lid has been provisioned and fixed at the rear section behind the seat of the scooter.

Also, the scooter receives several segment-first lighting technologies including a body-mounted falcon-style LED projector headlamp and signature LED position lights. Most uniquely it includes first-in-segment LED sequential turn indicators that improve night time visibility along with the overall looks.

Hero Xoom 125 vs Suzuki Avenis: Price

The Hero Xoom 125 is priced between ₹86,900 and ₹92,900 (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. The updated Suzuki Avenis retails at ₹93,200, ex-showroom. Meanwhile, there's a new Special Edition in Metallic Matte Black No. 2 / Matte Titanium Silver for ₹94,000, ex-showroom. The Hero Xoom 125 is available as a more pocket-friendly option compared to the Suzuki Avenis.

