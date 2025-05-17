2025 Suzuki Avenis launched at 91,400, is now OBD2 compliant

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the 2025 Avenis in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹91,400 ex-showroom. The standard variant of the scooter is now OBD-2B compliant. This has been done so that the scooter complies with the latest emission norms of the country.

The new Suzuki Avenis Standard variant is available at all Suzuki dealerships across India in four colour options: Glossy Sparkle Black / Pearl Glacier White, Glossy Sparkle Black / Pearl Mira Red, Champion Yellow No. 2 / Glossy Sparkle Black, and Glossy Sparkle Black.

The new Suzuki Avenis Standard variant is powered by a 124.3 cc, all-aluminium 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine. It delivers a max power output of 8.58 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm and is built on Suzuki’s SEP (Suzuki Eco Performance).

There is a LED headlamp in the front and a LED tail lamp at the rear. There is an integrated engine start and stop switch with Suzuki Easy Start System, side stand interlock and sporty muffler cover. Additional features include a USB-equipped front box, front rack for storage, one push central locking and shuttered key system, external hinge-type fuel cap, and 21.8L under-seat storage space for practicality.

The digital instrument cluster shows riding information such as battery voltage, oil change indicator, digital clock, dual trip meter, engine temperature indicator, fuel gauge, an eco-mode indicator and instantaneous fuel consumption meter. The instrument cluster also supports Bluetooth connectivity.

Suspension duties are done by telescopic forks in the front and a swingarm mounted suspension at the rear. Braking duties are performed with a disc in the front and a drum brake at the rear. The tyres are tubeless where the front one measures 90/90 whereas the rear one is a 90/100 section tyre.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Deepak Mutreja, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The launch of the OBD-2B compliant Suzuki Avenis Standard Variant reflects our focus on delivering products that meet the latest environmental standards without compromising on style, performance, or convenience. It is a great choice for riders looking for a reliable and stylish scooter."

