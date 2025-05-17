2025 Suzuki Avenis launched at ₹91,400, is now OBD2 compliant
- The engine on the Suzuki Avenis is built on Suzuki’s SEP (Suzuki Eco Performance) technology.
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the 2025 Avenis in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹91,400 ex-showroom. The standard variant of the scooter is now OBD-2B compliant. This has been done so that the scooter complies with the latest emission norms of the country.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Deepak Mutreja, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The launch of the OBD-2B compliant Suzuki Avenis Standard Variant reflects our focus on delivering products that meet the latest environmental standards without compromising on style, performance, or convenience. It is a great choice for riders looking for a reliable and stylish scooter."
