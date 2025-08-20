2025 Royal Enfield Motoverse to be held between November 21-23, registrations open

Royal Enfield Motoverse, the brand’s annual motorcycle and music festival, is all set to return in November this year. The bike maker has announced dates for the upcoming edition of Motoverse 2025, which will be held between November 21-23 in Vagator, Goa. This year’s edition promises to bring its comprehensive lineup of motorcycles and music artists together on the stage. Registrations for Motoverse 2025 are now open with earlybird passes priced at ₹2,499. Groups of five pay ₹2,399 per person, while groups of 10 command a special price of ₹2,299 per person.

The 2025 Royal Enfield Motoverse edition promises to bring a comprehensive lineup of new motorcycles and music artists together on the stage with acts featuring Hanumankind, Thaikkudam Bridge, and more.

2025 Royal Enfield Motoverse: What To Expect?

The 2025 Motoverse edition will see custom bike builders from across the globe showcase some of their best creations. The bike maker has also confirmed the new Flying Flea electric brand, and the Himalayan Electric test bed - HIM-E, will be on display, along with some exclusive releases. One of the biggest showcases expected this year is the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 750, which is likely to debut at EICMA 2025, before heading to India for Motoverse 2025. The previous edition saw RE bring the Scram 440, along with the India debut of the Classic 650 at the event.

The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 and Scram 440 were showcased at the previous edition of Motoverse, along with the India showcase of the Classic 350

Furthermore, the Motoverse 2025 will feature a special edition of the Dirt Track with a new club championship that invites workshops, collectives, and riding communities to engage in a series of events. The new point-based format will run across multiple activities, encouraging participation from seasoned riders as well as emerging talent.

The Art of Motorcycling finale will be held at Motoverse 2025, which saw over 30,000 entries from over 12 countries worldwide last year. This year’s edition promises to bring Cine-Verse, bringing a fantasy motorcycling movie through art.

Other highlights will include Motoreel, which will bring legendary riders and adventure enthusiasts from the world over to share their most interesting stories with the group. There will also be a host of workshops, panels, and informal exchanges by the likes of Nick Sanders, legendary long-distance adventurer who’s circumnavigated the world eleven times; Vanessa Ruck - otherwise known as ‘The Girl on a Bike’ - a high-profile rider, adventurer, and rally driver; Arun Ramdas, who brings a mix of experience, wit, and grounded advice that resonates with riders across generations; Maral Yazarloo, an Iranian-born motorcyclist, fashion designer, artist, motivational speaker, and women’s rights advocate; and Abhinav Bhatt, who's custom-built a Himalayan 450, completely transforming it.

Motoverse 2025 will see Hanumankind headline the main stage, while an international act will also be a part of the lineup

RE Motoverse 2025: Music Artist Lineup

Music will remain the centrepiece of Motoverse 2025, and this year’s edition will feature a split-stage format, designed for two sonic environments. The main stage will see acts by leading artists such as Hanumankind, The Yellow Diary, Parvaaz, Euphoria, and Thaikkudam Bridge. The stage will also feature an electrifying collaborative performance by Kutle Khan and Karsh Kale, with Medieval Pandits bringing in a textured electronic flair. RE also promises an international act at this year’s Motoverse, although the company has yet to reveal the name of the artist. On the other hand, the second stage at Hilltop will feature independent artists like Adi & Dishaan, Kavya Trehan, Dot & The Syllables, Raman Negi, Sudan and Arjun C.

RE is also introducing a new section called Motohub this year, which will offer film screenings, games, interactive zones, photo-ops, and more.

