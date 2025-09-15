2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 teased ahead of launch. Here's what to expect

The 2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been teased ahead of launch, marking the cruiser’s first big update since its debut in 2020. Royal Enfield hasn’t revealed details yet, but spy shots and dealer leaks are already painting a fairly clear picture of what to expect. The Meteor has always been about easy cruising and everyday comfort, and this update looks set to sharpen that balance rather than reinvent it.

2025 RE Meteor 350: Expected design changes

As per media reports, the most striking change will be the new LED headlamp, borrowed from the updated Classic 350, along with LED indicators. The Meteor spotted at a dealership recently also revealed a fresh blue colour scheme with revised graphics, a small but effective way to make it look younger.

The Stellar variant, often the sweet spot in the lineup, will reportedly swap its chrome exhaust for a blacked out finish, adding a sportier contrast. It’s a familiar RE strategy: retain the core cruiser character, but tweak just enough to keep interest alive.

2025 RE Meteor 350: Expected feature upgrades

As per reports, the updated Meteor will feature turn-by-turn navigation via the Tripper pod and a Type-C charging port, practical additions for long commutes and weekend rides. More importantly, there is talk of a slipper clutch, which should make clutch control lighter in traffic and downshifts smoother on the highway.

2025 RE Meteor 350: Expected specs

Under the skin, the Meteor is expected to continue with the familiar 349-cc single-cylinder engine, making about 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension and braking hardware also remain the same: telescopic forks, twin rear shocks, discs at both ends with dual-channel ABS.

2025 RE Meteor 350: Expected price

Currently priced between ₹2.08 lakh and ₹2.32 lakh (ex-showroom), the Meteor could see a revision thanks to upcoming GST 2.0 benefits for sub-350cc motorcycles. Reports suggest this could make the updated Meteor about ₹20,000 ₹22,000 cheaper, a significant boost to its value proposition.

