2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 launched at 1.96 lakh. Check details

The 2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 comes to market with a starting price of ₹1.96 lakh, ex-showroom. The bike was first launched in 2020. This new update makes it the first update to the Meteor 350 sinch launch, bringing in design changes, new feature additions and minor but significant updates across variants. The Meteor 350 has built a loyal base since launch, with over five lakh units sold globally.

The 2025 Meteor 350 will be available in four variants - Fireball, Stellar, Aurora and Supernova. Prices begin at ₹1,95,762 (ex-showroom, Chennai) for the Fireball and go up to ₹2,15,883 for the top-end Supernova Black. The Aurora sits at ₹2,06,290, while the Stellar is priced at ₹2,03,419. The bookings have commenced with deliveries slated to start from September 22, 2025.

2025 RE Meteor 350: Design updates

Royal Enfield has relied on colour and detailing to segment the new line-up. Supernova gets a contemporary colour palette with chrome accents, while Aurora adopts the vintage feel with heritage colours. Stellar plays it low-key with darker, muted colours, and Fireball retains the appeal for younger riders with more colours and vibrance. These shifts are less about radical redesigns and more about keeping the Meteor visually fresh for a wide set of riders.

2025 RE Meteor 350: Feature enhancements

The real changes are in the standard equipment. The Fireball and Stellar now get LED headlamps and the Tripper navigation pod as standard. Higher trims, Aurora and Supernova, add adjustable levers to the mix. Across the board, all variants gain features like LED turn indicators, a USB Type-C fast-charging port, and an assist-and-slip clutch. Together, these refinements make the Meteor more livable, whether it is on urban commutes or extended highway drives.

2025 RE Meteor 350: Specifications

Mechanically, the Meteor 350 doesn't change. It retains the 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled J-series engine, making 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, and comes with a 5-speed gearbox. While the output levels remain the same, the added features and enhanced ergonomics make it more suited as a relaxed cruiser for daily use and on longer trips.

