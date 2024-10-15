Copyright © HT Media Limited
2025 Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 Leaked Ahead Of Launch

2025 Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 leaked ahead of launch

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Oct 2024, 13:21 PM
  • Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 will share few of its underpinnings with the Interceptor 650.
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 will use the same engine as the other 650 cc motorcycles in the portfolio of the company. (Facebook/Alza Guild)

Royal Enfield is currently working on launching a slew of motorcycles. Two of the most anticipated launches from the brand are the new Classic 650 and Interceptor Bear 650. Now, the Interceptor Bear 650 has been leaked online and that too without any camouflage. It is expected that the new motorcycle will make its debut at EICMA.

The brand has already filed a design patent and nameplate patent for the Interceptor Bear 650 in India. There is a possibility that the motorcycle gets launched later at Motoverse this year.

First Published Date: 15 Oct 2024, 13:21 PM IST
