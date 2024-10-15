2025 Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 leaked ahead of launch

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Royal Enfield is currently working on launching a slew of motorcycles. Two of the most anticipated launches from the brand are the new Classic 650 and Interceptor Bear 650. Now, the Interceptor Bear 650 has been leaked online and that too without any camouflage. It is expected that the new motorcycle will make its debut at EICMA.
The brand has already filed a design patent and nameplate patent for the Interceptor Bear 650 in India. There is a possibility that the motorcycle gets launched later at Motoverse this year.
Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.