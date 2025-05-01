2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched: Here's what all is new

Royal Enfield has recently updated its most affordable motorcycle in the Indian market. It is the Hunter 350 that now gets several enhancements over the outgoing model. There are cosmetic as well as a few mechanical upgrades to the Hunter 350 now.

The prices of the 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 continues to start at ₹ 1,49,900 (ex-showroom). It is the most affordable motorcycle that the brand sells.

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: New colours

For 2025, Royal Enfield has added three new colours. There is Rio White, Tokyo Black, and London Red. The brand has retained the Dapper Grey and Rebel Blue colour schemes because of their popularity. Apart from these colours, the base variant continues to come with a Factory Black colour.

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Comfort enhancements

To enhance the comfort level of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, the brand has revised the foam of the seat and changes the suspension setup at the rear. Apart from this, the handlebar to make the riding triangle more comfortable.

The only change to the engine is the addition of a slipper clutch.

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: More ground clearance

Royal Enfield has revised the design and rerouted the exhaust of the Hunter 350 which has helped in bumping up the ground clearance from 150 mm to 160 mm.

2025 Royal Enfield 350: New features

For 2025, Royal Enfield has added a LED headlamp from the mid-variant onwards. It is not the brightest unit out there and the base variant continues to come with a halogen unit. Then there is the Tripper Navigation pod that is being offered as standard on the top-end variant now. Royal Enfield is also offering a fast USB C charger to charge mobile devices.

2025 Royal Enfield 350: Engine

The engine on duty continues to be the same 349 cc, J-series unit that puts out 20 bhp and 27 Nm. The gearbox is still a 5-speed unit but it now comes with a slip-and-assist clutch so the clutch effort is a lot lighter and it it important to note that the Hunter 350 is the first 350 cc motorcycle to get a slipper clutch.

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Price

The base variant of the 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is priced at ₹1,49,900 (ex-showroom), the middle variant is priced at ₹1,76,750 (ex-showroom), and the top-spec motorbike will cost buyers ₹1,81,750 (ex-showroom).

