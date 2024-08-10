2025 Royal Enfield Classic 350 to be launched soon: What to expect?

Royal Enfield is all set to roll out the updated Classic 350 on August 12, 2024. The brand’s bestseller will receive a nip-and-tuck update and is expected to come with several aesthetic and feature changes to keep the model more relevant against newer rivals. The update also comes right in time for the festive season with sales expected to witness an uptick, given the brand saw an eight per cent drop in volumes last month. Here’s what to expect on the 2025 Royal Enfield Classic 350 .

2025 Royal Enfield Classic 350: What to expect?

The updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 is expected to get subtle styling changes while retaining the same design language. Expect new paint options and a revised feature list including an LED headlamp. The modern classic is also expected to get a revised variant lineup with most of the new features making it to the top variants of the motorcycle.

The instrument console will also likely see upgrades with more information packed in. The model could finally get details like distance-to-empty in its latest avatar. Moreover, the tripper navigation pod on the top-end Classic 350 could see revisions to work more effectively than the current model.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 will retain the same design language but is expected to get new colourways as well as an LED headlamp (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)

2025 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Specifications

That said, do not expect major changes to the mechanicals of the Royal Enfield Classic 350. The updated bike will continue using the J-Series 349 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike is underpinned by a twin downtube spine frame with 41 mm telescopic forks at the front with 130 mm of travel, while the rear gets a 6-step preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers. Braking performance comes from a 300 mm front disc with a 270 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. RE also offers a single-channel ABS option on the base trims with a 153 mm drum brake at the rear.

Expect the new Classic 350 to continue with the 19-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels, while the manufacturer could update the alloy wheel variants with the latest iteration.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is priced from ₹1.93 lakh, going up to ₹2.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices could see a marginal increase with the latest model. The Classic 350 is facing the heat from a host of rivals in the 350-500 cc segment including the Hero Mavrick 440, Harley-Davidson X440, Triumph Speed 400, Benelli Imperiale 400 and the like.

