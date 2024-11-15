Copyright © HT Media Limited
2025 Ninja ZX-4RR launched in India, priced at 9.42 lakh

2025 Ninja ZX-4RR launched in India, priced at 9.42 lakh

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 15 Nov 2024, 11:37 AM
  • The new Ninja ZX-4RR is positioned above the Ninja ZX-4R in the lineup and comes to India through CBU route.
2025 Kawasaki ZX-4RR is offered only in one colour scheme.

Kawasaki India has launched 2025 ZX-4RR in the Indian market at 9.42 lakh ex-showroom which is a price hike of 32,000. For 2025, the motorcycle gets a new colour scheme called Lime Green/Ebony/Blizzard White. Apart from the new colour scheme, there are no changes to the motorcycle. The motorcycle continues to come through the CBU or Completely Built Unit route and packs a four-cylinder motor.

What powers the Kawasaki ZX-4RR?

The Kawasaki ZX-4RR is powered by a 399 cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine tuned for 76 bhp at 14,500 rpm and 37.6 Nm of peak torque at 13,,000 rpm. The high-revving engine revs up to 15,000 rpm, making it a screamer and the bike also packs a ram air intake which increases the power output to around 80 bhp. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter, while the kerb weight is just 189 kg.

What is the hardware on the Kawasaki ZX-4RR?

Hardware components include 37 mm USD Showa SFF-BP front forks with preload adjustability, while the rear gets a preload-adjustable Showa BFRC Lite monoshock. Braking performance comes from 290 mm dual semi-floating discs at the front and a single 220 mm disc at the rear. The frame on duty is a trellis frame that is made of high-tensile steel. The tyres on duty are a 120/70 section in the front and a 160/60 section at the rear.

What are the features of the Kawasaki ZX-4RR?

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR is poised to be an exceptional machine for track enthusiasts, combining a compact design with substantial power. Among its notable features are a 4.3-inch TFT display equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, four distinct riding modes, and comprehensive LED lighting. The Ninja ZX-4RR stands out in the market, as it lacks a direct competitor, enhancing its appeal to prospective owners.

(Read more: India-bound 2025 Kawasaki Z900 unveiled with more features)

Kawasaki Ninja 650, Ninja 500 & Ninja 300 gets discounts

Kawasaki has announced offers on its Ninja 650, Ninja 500 and Ninja 300 motorcycles. The Ninja 300 gets a discount of 15,000 whereas the Ninja 500 becomes cheaper by 10,000. The biggest offer is on the Ninja 650 for 35,000. The offers are valid till 30th September only.

First Published Date: 15 Nov 2024, 10:59 AM IST
