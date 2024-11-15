2025 Ninja ZX-4RR launched in India, priced at 9.42 lakh

Kawasaki India has launched 2025 ZX-4RR in the Indian market at ₹9.42 lakh ex-showroom which is a price hike of ₹32,000. For 2025, the motorcycle gets a new colour scheme called Lime Green/Ebony/Blizzard White. Apart from the new colour scheme, there are no changes to the motorcycle. The motorcycle continues to come through the CBU or Completely Built Unit route and packs a four-cylinder motor.

What powers the Kawasaki ZX-4RR?

The Kawasaki ZX-4RR is powered by a 399 cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine tuned for 76 bhp at 14,500 rpm and 37.6 Nm of peak torque at 13,,000 rpm. The high-revving engine revs up to 15,000 rpm, making it a screamer and the bike also packs a ram air intake which increases the power output to around 80 bhp. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter, while the kerb weight is just 189 kg.

What is the hardware on the Kawasaki ZX-4RR?

Hardware components include 37 mm USD Showa SFF-BP front forks with preload adjustability, while the rear gets a preload-adjustable Showa BFRC Lite monoshock. Braking performance comes from 290 mm dual semi-floating discs at the front and a single 220 mm disc at the rear. The frame on duty is a trellis frame that is made of high-tensile steel. The tyres on duty are a 120/70 section in the front and a 160/60 section at the rear.

What are the features of the Kawasaki ZX-4RR?

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR is poised to be an exceptional machine for track enthusiasts, combining a compact design with substantial power. Among its notable features are a 4.3-inch TFT display equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, four distinct riding modes, and comprehensive LED lighting. The Ninja ZX-4RR stands out in the market, as it lacks a direct competitor, enhancing its appeal to prospective owners.

