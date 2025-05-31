2025 KTM RC 200 launched at 2.54 lakh, gets new TFT screen

KTM India has silently launched the 2025 RC 200 in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹2,54,028, so the prices have been hiked by around ₹12,000. For the extra money, the motorcycle now comes with a TFT instrument cluster that is borrowed from the KTM 390 Duke and 250 Duke . This also means that the brand also updated the switchgear of the new RC 200 to support the instrument cluster. However, KTM has not added the cruise control functionality. Recently, the brand also added a new colour scheme to the RC 200.

What are the engine specifications of the KTM RC 200?

KTM is using a 199.5 cc, single-cylinder engine that gets liquid cooling. It puts out 24.65 bhp of max power at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 19.2 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

Also Read : TVS RTS X design patented ahead of launch, will rival KTM 390 SMC R

What underpins the KTM RC 200?

The KTM RC 200 features a split trellis tubular frame complemented by a bolt-on subframe, which is supported by WP APEX upside-down forks at the front with a diameter of 43 mm. In the rear, it is equipped with a WP APEX Monoshock that offers 10-step adjustability.

The KTM RC 200 has a fuel tank capacity of 13.7 litres, a seat height of 835 mm, and a kerb weight of 160 kg.

What braking hardware is used by the KTM RC 200?

Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm disc in the front with a radially mounted caliper, whereas at the rear, there is a 230 mm disc with a floating caliper. There is a dual-channel anti-lock braking system with Supermoto ABS mode that disables the ABS on the rear wheel.

What are the features of the KTM RC 200?

Apart from the new LCD instrument cluster, the RC 200 gets all LED lighting.

2025 KTM 390 Duke

The brand recently also launched the updated 390 Duke in the Indian market. It costs ₹2.95 lakh ex-showroom. This iteration brings forth a new color choice, Ebony Black, and incorporates cruise control, which can be managed through the newly designed switchgear on the left handlebar. In the past, the KTM 390 Duke was offered in two color variants: Electronic Orange and Atlantic Blue.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: