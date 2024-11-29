2025 KTM Adventure R breaks cover globally with updates and Dakar-inspired design

2025 KTM 890 Adventure R: Design

The KTM 890 Adventure R draws inspiration from the Dakar-winning KTM 450 Rally and comes with a high front fender and a lowered windshield. It features a tubular Chromoly steel frame with the engine as a stressed member. (KTM)

For starters, the 2025 KTM 890 Adventure R is said to be inspired by the Dakar-winning 450 Rally. While the 2024 model, recently brought to India in CBU form, was also influenced by the 450 Rally, the latest-gen 890 Adventure R takes it a step further with its updated graphics and bodywork. It brings a higher front fender and a smaller windshield while retaining design cues from the 2024 model.

The bike’s tubular chromoly steel frame uses the engine as a stressed member and incorporates two forged aluminium brackets that aim to enhance stiffness at the front end. The chassis is complete with a lightweight steel trellis subframe.

2025 KTM 890 Adventure R: Powertrain and cycle parts

The 2025 KTM Adventure R is powered by the same 889 cc parallel-twin that drove the older generation model. This unit is mated to a six-speed gearbox and is tuned for 103 bhp and 100 Nm of peak torque. (KTM)

The KTM 890 Adventure R continues to be powered by the same 889 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that is tuned for 103 bhp and 100 Nm of peak torque. The unit is mated to a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. The 890 Adventure R features four riding modes, which are Rain, Street, Offroad, and the optional Rally mode.

The bike retains its suspension setup which includes 48 mm WP USD front forks and a rear monoshock. Both ends are adjustable and feature 240 mm travel. Braking duties are taken care of by 320 mm front disc and 260 mm rear disc brakes. The updated 890 Adventure R rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels. It features a tall seat height of 880 mm and a ground clearance of 263 mm, making it capable of covering most terrain conditions.

2025 KTM 890 Adventure R: Features

In terms of tech, the 2025 KTM 890 Adventure R is fitted with a five-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The bike brings switchable ABS with a dedicated Offroad mode that activates when the rider selects the Offroad or Rally riding modes. It further offers a quick shifter, traction control, and cruise control.

The 2025 KTM 890 Adventure R is going to roll off the production line in November and will be available at authorised KTM dealers from December 2024. KTM has just brought over the previous-gen 890 Adventure R to India in CBU guise at an ex-showroom price of ₹15.80 lakh. As such, the updated model is not going to come to our shores anytime soon but expect it to eventually arrive as a CBU with a similar markup.

