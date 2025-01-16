2025 KTM 390 SMC R full specifications revealed

Copyright © HT Media Limited
KTM 390 SMC R's full specifications have finally been unveiled by the brand. It was first showcased back at the 2024 EICMA. As expected the 390 SMC R shares its engine with the 390 Adventure. The brand will be first launching the new 390 Adventure S and Enduro R in the coming weeks while the 390 SMC R can go on sale in India later this year.
Powering the 390 SMC R is the same 399 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 44.9 bhp of max power and 39 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.
The 390 SMC R will be underpinned by a steel trellis frame that is suspended by 43 mm WP Apex USD forks in the front with 230 mm of travel and at the rear, there is a single monoshock, again with 230 mm of travel. The shock is also rebound adjustable with 20 clicks on fly while preload adjustment can be taken care of with a tool.
The motorcycle comes to a halt using a 320 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. There are Bybre radial calipers at both ends. When compared, the KTM Adventure 390 S and Enduro R get axial-mounted calipers. There are 17-inch spoked aluminium rims at both ends. The wheels are wrapped in Michelin Power 6 tyres, the front one measures 110-section in size whereas the rear one is 150-section at the rear. However, as of now, it is not confirmed whether the India-spec model will get Michelin tyres or not.
The KTM 390 SMC R is designed as a dual-sport motorcycle. So, there is a flat headlamp in the front, the bodywork is minimalist, a beak-like front mudguard and a single-piece flat seat that merges with the slim 9-litre fuel tank. Apart from this, the motorcycle comes with an underbelly exhaust.
The 390 SMC R is equipped with a compact rectangular 4.2-inch TFT display that features Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to manage music, phone calls, and turn-by-turn navigation. Additionally, the TFT display facilitates the rider's ability to toggle among three riding modes: Rain, Street, and Race.
