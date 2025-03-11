2025 KTM 390 Duke gets cruise control and Gunmetal Grey colour scheme

KTM India is preparing to launch the 2025 390 Duke in the Indian market. The updated motorcycle will come with cruise control and a new colour scheme, called Gunmetal Grey. As of now, KTM has not officially announced the updated model but considering that the motorcycle has started arriving at dealerships, it can be expected that the launch will happen soon.

Till now, KTM sold the 390 Duke in two colours - Electronic Orange and Atlantic Blue. The motorcycle is priced at 2.95 lakh ex-showroom and with the addition of cruise control, there is a possibility that the prices will be hiked by a small amount.

Are there any changes to the engine of the 2025 KTM 390 Duke?

KTM India will not make any changes to the engine of the 390 Duke. It will continue to come with a 399 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor that is tuned for 44.25 bhp of max power and 39 Nm of peak torque. Earlier, the motor used to have a cubic capacity of 373 cc which was boosted to 399 cc with the new-gen Duke. There is a 6-speed gearbox on offer that comes with a bi-directional quickshifter.

What are the features of the KTM 390 Duke?

Apart from the cruise control, the 2025 model will come with a new switchgear which will house buttons for the cruise control. The 5-inch TFT cluster stays the same that houses Bluetooth connectivity that enables music control, incoming calls and turn-by-turn navigation. The motorcycle also gets launch control, riding modes, a new Track Mode, SuperMoto ABS, Quickshifter, self-cancelling indicators, a cruise control, and a speed limiter function.

What are the competitors of the KTM 390 Duke?

The KTM 390 Duke competes with the Triumph Speed 400, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, BMW G 310 R, Yamaha MT-03, and TVS Apache RTR 310.

What are the underpinnings of the 2025 KTM 390 Duke?

KTM has made significant enhancements to the frame of the 390 Duke. It now features a completely redesigned steel trellis frame along with a new sub-frame, both constructed from pressure die-cast aluminum. Furthermore, a newly designed curved swingarm has been introduced. The suspension system consists of upside-down forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear.

The braking system for the 2024 390 Duke is derived from the RC 390 model. It includes new, lighter rotors, with the front disc measuring 320 mm and the rear disc at 240 mm. In addition, the alloy wheels have been optimized for weight reduction and now have fewer spokes, also based on the design from the RC 390.

