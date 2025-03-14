2025 KTM 390 Duke gets a new look and updated features. Take a look at its key highlights

KTM has launched the 2025 iteration of its popular streetfighter, the 390 Duke, in India at an unchanged price of ₹2.95 lakh (ex-showroom). While the mechanicals remain the same, the new model brings an upgraded feature set, a fresh color scheme, and enhancements to its chassis and braking system. With competitors such as the Triumph Speed 400, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, BMW G 310 R, Yamaha MT-03 and TVS Apache RTR 310, the 390 Duke aims to stay ahead in the segment. Here are the five key highlights of the 2025 KTM 390 Duke:

1 Design and colours KTM has introduced a new Ebony Black color scheme for the 2025 390 Duke. This is an addition to the existing Electronic Orange and Atlantic Blue options. The blacked-out look combined with the sharp bodywork and aggressive lines of the Duke, enhances its sporty character, giving riders another stylish choice.

2 Cruise control For the first time in the sub-400 cc segment, KTM has equipped the 390 Duke with cruise control, a feature usually seen on larger, more touring-focused motorcycles. This addition makes highway riding significantly more convenient, as it allows riders to maintain a constant speed without needing to keep the throttle engaged. The updated switchgear on the left handlebar now includes dedicated buttons for easy activation and control of this feature.

3 Engine KTM has retained the existing 399 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which produces 44.25 bhp of power and 39 Nm of peak torque. This engine was upgraded from 373 cc in the previous generation for improved performance and efficiency. Paired with a 6-speed gearbox, the motorcycle also continues to offer a bi-directional quickshifter, enabling clutchless upshifts and downshifts for a smoother and sportier riding experience. Despite no performance upgrades, the engine remains a strong performer in its class, delivering an engaging and responsive ride.

5 Chassis and braking KTM has made notable changes to the underpinnings of the 390 Duke, enhancing both agility and ride comfort. The motorcycle now features a completely reengineered steel trellis frame along with a new pressure die-cast aluminum sub-frame, improving strength and reducing weight. Additionally, the bike gets a newly designed curved swingarm, contributing to better handling dynamics. Borrowing from the RC 390, the braking system has also been improved. The bike is now equipped with lighter brake rotors, with a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, providing strong stopping power. Furthermore, the redesigned alloy wheels are lighter and now have fewer spokes, optimising weight distribution and performance.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: