2025 KTM 390 Adventure X vs BMW G 310 GS: Which ADV motorcycle should you buy

The new KTM 390 Adventure series has been launched in India, which comprises two models - KTM 390 Adventure X and KTM 390 Adventure . The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure range globally consists of three models - Adventure, X, and S. However, the Indian market has received only the first two of them. The KTM 390 Adventure X is priced at ₹2.91 lakh (ex-showroom), while the 390 Adventure is priced at ₹3.67 lakh (ex-showroom).

Demands and popularity for premium and adventure tourer motorcycles have been rising fast in India over the last few years. Owing to this heightening demand and popularity, motorcycle manufacturers have been increasing their focus in the segment to ramp up their market share. Being a major player in the Indian premium two-wheeler market, KTM aims to take its game to the next level. The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure series comes as a key part of that strategy.

The KTM 390 Adventure X competes with rivals such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Triumph Scrambler 400 X, and BMW G 310 GS in its segment. Also, it will compete with the upcoming TVS Apache RTX 300.

Here is a quick comparison between the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X and BMW G 310 GS.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X vs BMW G 310 GS: Price

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X is priced at ₹2.91 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the BMW G 310 GS is priced at ₹3.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The new KTM 390 Adventure comes cheaper by around ₹40,000 compared to the BMW G 310 GS.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X vs BMW G 310 GS: Specification

Powering the KTM 390 Adventure X is a 399 cc, liquid-cooled engine, which is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a quick-shifter. The power mill churns out 45.3 bhp peak power and 39 Nm of maximum torque.

The BMW G 310 GS is powered by a 313 cc reverse-inclined liquid-cooled engine that also works on other 310 cc BMW bikes as well as TVS motorcycles. This engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch and is capable of churning out 34 bhp of peak power at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm.

