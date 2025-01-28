2025 KTM 390 Adventure S to launch in India on January 30. Key facts you should know about it

KTM India is gearing up to launch the 390 Adventure S in the country on January 30. The adventure motorcycle will be launched alongside the KTM 390 Enduro R . The KTM 390 Adventure S' test mules have been spotted several times globally. The motorcycle was unveiled globally at the EICMA 2024. Later on, the motorcycle was showcased at the India Bike Week 2024. Since then, the KEM 390 Adventure S has been quite a rage on the internet.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure S: Features

Built on the trellis frame, the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S comes packed with features. It gets a full LED lighting setup, a H50 colour TFT display, cornering ABS, traction control, and multiple ride modes. One of the key features onboard the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S is the cruise control technology, which comes as a first on an adventure motorcycle in India in the sub-500 cc segment.

The motorcycle is built on the trellis frame, which also underpins the Duke models. This means the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S has the basic ethos of the trellis frame, but gets some major tweaks to suit the adventure format.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure S: Hardware

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S gets disc brakes at both front and rear ends. The disc brakes come paired with switchable dual-channel ABS and a Supermoto mode. For suspension duty, the motorcycle gets a 43 mm adjustable WP Apex upside-down front fork and a rebound and pre-load adjustable WP monoshock absorber at the back.

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Srides on 21/17-inch wire-spoke wheels. During the motorcycle's appearance at the India Bike Week, KTM said that the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S will get tubeless spoke wheels wrapped in Apollo Tramplr tyres.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure S: Powertrain

Powering the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S will be a 399 cc, liquid-cooled engine that is capable of pumping out 45.3 bhp peak power and 39 Nm of maximum torque. Once launched, the KTM 390 Adventure S will compete with rivals such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.

