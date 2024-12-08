2025 KTM 390 Adventure S, Enduro R to launch in January: 5 key highlights to know

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The Austrian motorcycle maker, KTM has unveiled the new-generation 390 Adventure S and the 390 Enduro R motorcycles for India at India Bike Week 2024. The 390 Adventure S is targeted towards the adventure touring enthusiasts with its highly improved suspension system, increased electronics and a more refined engine designed to deliver optimal performance and comfort across diverse terrains.
The 390 Adventure lineup will consist of the 390 Adventure S, 390 Adventure X, and the 390 Enduro. The KTM Enduro R on the other hand, is designed for the hard-core off-road enthusiasts and boasts of tough suspension. Here are the key highlights of both the bikes.
The KTM 390 Adventure S draws design inspiration from its larger sibling, the 1390 Adventure. It features a rally-inspired aesthetic, highlighted by vertically stacked twin-projector LED headlights and Dakar-style bodywork. The motorcycle exudes a robust, adventure-ready stance, with its redesigned look. The 2025 model is notably larger, offering an improved riding posture ideal for both long-distance touring and off-road adventures.
Meanwhile, the KTM Enduro R adopts a classic enduro-style design. It features a prominent beak-like front fender and a compact headlight assembly. The overall design is sleek and minimalist, with a sharp and streamlined tank that enhances its rugged, off-road-focused appeal.
Both the KTM 390 Adventure S and the Enduro R feature the new 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 45.5 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque. The engine gets paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
The KTM 390 Adventure S shares its updated chassis and subframe with its naked counterpart. It features a fully adjustable telescopic fork at the front and an adjustable monoshock at the rear, ensuring optimal suspension tuning for various terrains. The bike is equipped with 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels paired with knobby tyres, aimed at enhancing its off-road capabilities by providing better traction in challenging conditions.
Similarly, the KTM Enduro R comes with a fully adjustable suspension setup, including both a front fork and rear monoshock. It also rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels fitted with knobby tyres, reinforcing its off-road performance for more rugged trails.
In terms of features, the KTM 390 Adventure S is equipped with a TFT display, switchable traction control, cornering ABS, rear ABS with switchable functionality, and cruise control. It also includes vertically stacked twin-projector LED headlights, enhancing both functionality and design.
On the other hand, the KTM 390 Enduro R features a compact LCD instrument cluster, navigable through a joystick control for ease of use. The motorcycle is outfitted with full LED lighting, providing a modern and practical illumination setup.
Both the Adventure S and the Enduro R will launch in India in January next year. Prices haven't been announced yet, but expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model, which retails from ₹2.84 lakh to ₹3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
