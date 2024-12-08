2025 KTM 390 Adventure S, Enduro R to launch in January: 5 key highlights to know

Both the KTM 390 Adventure S and the Enduro R will be launched in India in January 2025. While the 390 Adventure S is targeted towards the adventure t

The Austrian motorcycle maker, KTM has unveiled the new-generation 390 Adventure S and the 390 Enduro R motorcycles for India at India Bike Week 2024. The 390 Adventure S is targeted towards the adventure touring enthusiasts with its highly improved suspension system, increased electronics and a more refined engine designed to deliver optimal performance and comfort across diverse terrains.

The 390 Adventure lineup will consist of the 390 Adventure S, 390 Adventure X, and the 390 Enduro. The KTM Enduro R on the other hand, is designed for the hard-core off-road enthusiasts and boasts of tough suspension. Here are the key highlights of both the bikes.