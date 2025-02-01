2025 KTM 390 Adventure range launching soon: Five key highlights you need to know

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure specifications have finally been revealed three months after its global debut and the range will be launched in the coming days. The new generation of the 390 Adventure will be available globally in three variants: X, S, and R. The 390 Adventure X is the entry-level road-biased model while the 390 Adventure S features off-road capability. The new 390 Adventure R is positioned as the most hardcore variant and is reserved for international markets. Indian buyers will be limited to the 390 Adventure X and S variants. With the official launch and price reveal expected to unfold next week, here are five key highlights that you need to know about the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure:

1 KTM 390 Adventure: Design The new-gen KTM 390 Adventure range features dual-projector headlamps with LED DRLs, a new front mudguard, and a sharp front cowl. The overall design is now more offroad-focused, inspired by the Austrian brand’s Dakar rally bikes. The 390 Adventure R will ride on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoked wheels, wrapped in tubeless Mitas Enduro Trail dual-purpose tyres. The 390 Adventure X, on the other hand, will feature 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast alloys with road-biased tyres. Showcased at the India Bike Week 2024, the 390 Adventure S was fitted with 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels in Apollo Tramplr tyres. The bikes are further equipped with adjustable foot pegs with two positions – standing and seated.

2 KTM 390 Adventure: Features The 2025 390 Adventure lineup is kitted out with a broad tech suite. The bikes will come fitted with a five-inch TFT digital console with Bluetooth connectivity as standard across the range. The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure features cruise control, cornering ABS, dedicated Off-road ABS, cornering traction control, as well as three distinct ride modes – Street, Rain, and Off-road. The 390 Adventure X will be positioned as the entry-level model, and as a result, will miss out on features such as cruise control, traction control, ride modes, and cornering ABS while retaining off-road ABS.

3 KTM 390 Adventure: Chassis and cycle parts The KTM 390 Adventure is built around a new steel trellis frame and a stiffer subframe than its predecessor. The suspension setup on the 390 Adventure R is fully adjustable, with 43 mm WP Apex USD forks at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear, both with 230 mm of travel. The 390 Adventure X is built with the same suspension setup but gets a reduced 200 mm travel on either end. The 320 mm front disc and 240 mm rear discs with ByBre radial calipers provide excellent braking performance. Braking duties are taken care of by a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc with ByBre radial calipers.

5 KTM 390 Adventure: Pricing and availability KTM has revealed the specifications for the new-gen 390 Adventure and the range has already been launched in the UK. The base X variant fetches GBP 5,399 (approximately ₹5.8 lakh) and the range goes as high as GBP 6,699 (approximately ₹7.2 lakh) for the top-spec R variant. Prices for the Indian market should be lower considering the bikes are being locally manufactured here. While deliveries for the UK are scheduled to commence in March 2025, the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure range will be launched in India in the coming days. With prices to be announced soon, deliveries can only be expected to begin later this year.

