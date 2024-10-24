2025 KTM 390 Adventure range details leaked ahead of debut at EICMA 2024

The next-generation KTM 390 Adventure range is nearing its official debut at EICMA 2024 in Italy. The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure will be available in multiple variants including a hardcore off-roader, a tourer, and an enduro version. Now, ahead of the global debut, details of the new 390 Adventure range have been leaked online providing a glimpse into what we can expect from the upcoming motorcycle.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure R

The new-gen KTM 390 Adventure R will be the more feature-laden version of the adventure offering. The leaked details reveal the 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoked wheels, a new H50 TFT dashboard, a tall seat at 885 mm, cornering ABS and Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC). It will also get an off-road-tuned suspension at the front and rear with full adjustability. Both ends will get 230 mm of travel.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X

The new 390 Adventure X will be the more road-biased version of the motorcycle, much like the outgoing version. This will get 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast alloy wheels with 200 mm of travel at either end. The bike will get a simpler non-adjustable suspension setup, an LCD dashboard and dual-channel ABS without the cornering ability. Much like the current version, the 2025 390 Adventure X is likely to be substantially cheaper.

2025 KTM 390 Enduro R

The leaked documents also confirm the 2025 KTM 390 Enduro R along with a 125 cc version. The enduro machine will get a flat seat, a long travel suspension, in-mould graphics inspired by the off-road competition models, and 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels. The new 390 Enduro R will be significantly lighter than the 390 Adventure with lesser bodywork. Expect to see a taller stance and seat.

2025 KTM 390 SMC R

KTM will also introduce a 390 SMC R or a supermoto based on the 390 Adventure platform. Expect it to be a Ducati Hypermotard machine that packs a powerful motor with a light kerb weight and sharp dynamics. Expect it to borrow a lot of the cycle parts from the 390 Enduro R while riding on 17-inch alloy wheels at either end.

All motorcycles will be powered by the new 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that debuted on the third-generation KTM 390 Duke. The motor produces about 45.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. KTM will tweak the engine and gearing on each of the iterations to suit the different personalities of each of the motorcycles.

The new-gen KTM 390 Adventure is likely to come to India towards the end of the year or by early 2025.

