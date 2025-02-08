2025 KTM 390 Adventure: Has it changed for the better?

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure is built on a split-trellis frame that enhances weight distribution and overall stability. This chassis combined with a bolt-on sub-frame improves handling across different terrains. The ergonomics have also been refined, ensuring riders experience enhanced comfort during long journeys. With a ground clearance of 227 mm and a well-balanced design, the bike is ready for any adventure.

Equipped with open-cartridge forks with 200 mm travel at the front and a mono-shock with 205 mm travel at the rear the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure allows full adjustability for compression rebound damping and preload. This means riders can fine-tune their suspension settings to match different riding conditions from smooth highways to rugged trails ensuring maximum comfort and control.

At the heart of the new KTM 390 Adventure is an enhanced 399cc LC4C engine, delivering an impressive 46.3 bhp of power and 39 Nm of torque. This refined power-to-weight ratio ensures smooth acceleration and the ability to tackle steep climbs with ease. The bike gets Bosch Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) system that optimises fuel efficiency and throttle response making it a reliable companion for both highway cruising and off-road excursions.

4 Features

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure comes packed with modern electronic features, making it one of the most technologically advanced bikes in its category. Key features include a segment-first cruise control for effortless long-distance touring. The bike also gets switchable Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC) and cornering MTC for enhanced stability. Riders can select from three ride modes namely Street, Rain and Off-Road to suit their needs. For information, there's a 5-inch TFT display which can also show turn-by-turn navigation.

The Quickshifter+ and slipper clutch allow for clutchless and smooth up and downshifts. Other safety tech includes cornering ABS and off-road ABS for superior braking control.