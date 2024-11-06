2025 KTM 390 Adventure globally unveiled at EICMA 2024, to launch in India first

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure has been unveiled at EICMA with a bigger 399 cc engine, a new design, and a stiffer new chassis. The Australian motorcycle brand has completely overhauled the ADV with a rally-style front fairing, horseshoe LED DRLs with stacked projector lamps, and a new colour TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity. With this, the new 390 Adventure is set to hit India as its first market globally.

The updated 390 ADV family will include off-roader and tourer variants, alongside enduro and supermoto models, all sharing the same platform. Among the list, the 390 Adventure R is going to be the most feature-packed variant with the new H50 TFT dashboard, cornering ABS, and Motorcycle Traction Control. Riding on a 21-inch spoked wheel for the front and an 18-inch for the rear, the Adventure R features tube-type tyres with disc brakes on both ends.

The 390 Adventure R is built around a steel trellis frame with telescopic WP front forks and a rear offset monoshock, both fully-adjustable with 230 mm of travel. It is powered by a 399 cc liquid-cooled LC4c engine that has been carried over from the latest-gen 390 Duke. The unit is rated for 45.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm and it gets an updated final drive ratio for the new ADV. The bike gets a six-speed gearbox and KTM has fitted in a bi-directional quickshifter, eliminating the clutch lever.

KTM has also introduced the 390 Adventure X, the more affordable road-biased tourer variant. It gets non-adjustable suspension components and the colour TFT dash has been swapped out for a less-premium LCD display. This variant features dual-channel ABS but loses out on the cornering ABS capabilities that the top-spec model gets. The Adventure X is going to ride on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast-alloy wheels.

Further variants unveiled from the 390 ADV family:

While the 2025 390 Adventure R and X variants are expected to launch in India soon after today’s unveiling, KTM has also unveiled two additional variants that are less likely to come to our shores. The 390 Enduro R and the 390 SMC R are based on the 390 Adventure’s platform and share the same engine alongside several other parts while maintaining distinct characteristics.

The Enduro R features a hexagonal headlamp and a flat cowl with LED turn indicators. This variant gets a flat-seat with long-travel suspension components that include WP USD front forks and a rear monoshock. Front and rear discs take up braking duties with dual-channel ABS, and these are fitted onto 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels in tube-type tyres.

The KTM 390 SMC R is the supermoto variant that carries over the same cowled headlamp with the raised front fender from the Enduro. These two feature the same aggressive bodywork, tank extensions, tubular handlebars and side panels. While it also carries over the same hardware, the SMC R sticks out with its road-biased tyres and wheels. It rides on 17-inch wheels all around and gets front and rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS.

