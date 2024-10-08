2025 KTM 250 Adventure spotted ahead of launch. Check details

It is not a surprise that KTM is working on a new generation of the Adventure motorcycles. It is not a secret that the brand is working on the new 250 Adventure and 390 Adventure . Now, the 2025 250 Adventure has been spotted up close and it reveals a few details of the new motorcycle.

In the spy shots, it can be seen that the 2025 250 Adventure takes design inspiration from its elder siblings. There is a twin headlamp setup with housing that sits on top of each other. KTM is using a projector setup and there is no LED Daytime Running Lamp on offer. The motorcycle comes with a tall windscreen to protect the rider from windblast.

The test mule was equipped with an LCD instrument cluster which is quite surprising considering that KTM just launched the 2024 200 Duke with a full TFT instrument cluster. The switch cubes look similar to the ones found on the new-gen Duke motorcycles. In terms of features, it can be expected that the motorcycle will get a bi-directional quickshifter and switchable anti-lock braking system but there will be no traction control on offer.

The revised trellis frame will be suspended by a long travel suspension in the front and a monoshock at the rear. There will be no adjustability on offer. The motorcycle was equipped with a 19-inch spoked wheel in the front while the rear one was a 17-inch spoked unit. KTM will use dual-purpose tyres for the motorcycle.

(Read more: KTM 200 Duke gets tech-savvy, Here are the five key updates given to the bike)

The engine on the 250 Adventure will be the same unit that is doing duty on the 250 Duke. It is an LC4C motor that puts out 31 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 25 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit. However, the engine is expected to be in a different state of tune.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: